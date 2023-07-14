SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After losing to the Frisco Fighters last year the Sioux Falls Storm missed the postseason for the first time in 11 years.

The Storm are less than 20 hours away from their final regular season game of the season.

Sioux Falls clinched a playoff spot after defeating the Iowa Barnstormers last weekend 54-47. Now, they’ll face the Massachusetts Pirates in their regular season finale, a team they have struggled to contest against recently both at home and on the road.

However, it’s a big game as a win can clinch a home playoff game and coach Kurtiss Riggs has faith the team understands the significance of striving for victory.

“This game, it’s an extremely difficult opponent and you’re fighting for seeding and travel and and there’s so many other things that come into play. So you want to win, you want to be able to host the game and and that’s what we’re fighting for,” Riggs said.

The Storm will meet the Pirates on Saturday at the Premier Center. Kick-off is set for 7:05 p.m. and you can see highlights from the contest on KELOLAND News.