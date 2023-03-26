SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm held media day and met fans Sunday afternoon at Frontier Climbing and Fitness.

The franchise has won 11 championships, most recently in 2019. The Storm is coming off an 8-8 season in 2022.

“We were careless with the football last year,” Storm head coach Kurtiss Riggs said. “When you’re careless with the football, then you’re going to need a defense that’s going to get it back for you, and we didn’t have that either. So you look at what we can do better. Well those are two things. One not turn the ball over and two get turnovers.”

Sioux Falls kicks off the season at Quad City next Saturday.