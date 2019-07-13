Storm gear up for the Rattlers

The Sioux Falls Storm have won 10 championships in their team’s 20 year history and have currently reached 10 consecutive United Bowls.

With wins over the Tucson Sugar Skulls and the defending champion Iowa Barnstormers, the Storm are set to play the Arizona Rattlers for the United Bowl where the turnover battle will be a key factor to who wins the IFL championship.

“Well we’ve got to get people to the football. That’s the first thing that you’ve got to do, where they have success and where they hurt teams, teams are only getting one or two guys to the football, they break a tackle and they make a big play. We’ve got to make sure that we get five, six, seven, eight guys to the football. The first two guys stand him up and then the rest of the guys are coming in and trying to strip the ball away and then also in the secondary, we’ve got to take some chances,” Defensive Coordinator Brian Hermanson said.

The Storm and Rattlers cross paths for the title on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Kick-off is set for 8:05 central time.