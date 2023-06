SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bryce Crawford drilled a field goal as time expired to lift the Frisco Fighters over the Sioux Falls Storm 54-51 Saturday night at the Premier Center.

The Storm tied the game with 39 seconds remaining as Lorenzo Brown connected with Dwight Blakey for a touchdown.

Brown completed 10 of his 22 pass attempts for 167 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 66 yards and two scores on the ground.

Sioux Falls dropped to 5-5, while Frisco improved to 9-2.