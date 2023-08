HENDERSON, NV (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost to the Bay Area Panthers 51-41 in the IFL Championship Game Saturday afternoon.

The Storm trailed by 14 at halftime and pulled to within three early in the fourth quarter. The 11-time champions were outscored 14-7 after that point.

This contest marked the final game in the career of Storm head coach Kurtiss Riggs.

The title is the first in team history for the Panthers.