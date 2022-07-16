FRISCO, TX (KELO) – Heading into Saturday night the Sioux Falls Storm knew exactly what was at stake. A win against the 13-2 Frisco Fighters meant a post season appearance. A loss meant their season was over.

They would strike first with a Dalton Snead to Nate Chavious touchdown toss giving them a 6-0 advantage. Frisco would take a 7-6 lead but from that point on the Storm would put 22 unanswered points on the board taking a 28-7 lead late into the 2nd quarter. By halftime it was a 28-14 Storm lead.

The second half was all Frisco. The Fighters knotted the game at 28 by the end of the 4th and then with 5 minutes left to play, a TJ Edwards to Sheldon Augustine connection would give them the lead for good. The Fighters would go on to win by a final of 35-28 bringing Sioux Falls 2022 season to an end.