Storm fall 37-33 in crucial game against Frisco

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It was Military appreciation night saturday at the Premiere center. The Storm welcomed in the Frisco Fighters. During the first drive of the game, Malik Henry connected with Mark Munson inside the 10-yard line for a first down. A few snaps later, the former Texas Quarterback Jarrod Heard would punch it in from a few yards out and the Fighters took an early lead. Ensuing Storm drive, they would march right down the field themsleves and the drive was capped off by a 2-yard Lorenzo Brown touchdown run. However, the PAT was blocked and returned so it became a 9-6 game.

During the next Frisco drive, Marques Rodgers was lit up by Trey Wafford, but they would flag him 15 yards for the hit. But just moments later, Rodgers would find his redemption with a big-time interception right infront of the goal line. Later in the first, Brown with a clean pocket delivers a strike down the sideline to Tre King and the Storm would take their first lead of the game.

Sioux Falls led by 4 at the half but the Firsco Fighters would find a way to muscle out a win on the road defeating the Storm by a final of 37-33. The Storm are now in serious jeopardy of missing the IFL playoffs.