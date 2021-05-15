Storm drop season opener against Barnstormers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– After last season was cancelled, the Sioux Falls Storm and arena football were back in live action.

First quarter, Storm down a touchdown. Nate Chavious with a nice cut to reverse field, another cut and bounces his way into the endzone for the first Storm Touchdown of the season. The PAT was no good Storm trailed 7-6

The Barnstormers would add another touchdown making it an 8-point game but Chavious with a nice response. A nifty kickoff return would set the Storm up with good field position

And moments later a nice and easy pitch and catch between Lorenzo Brown and Alonzo Moore made it a one point game once again

But ultimately, the Sioux Falls Storm fall in their home opener 56-36 against the Iowa Barnstormers.