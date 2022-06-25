SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm saw their three-game win streak come to an end last week against Green Bay. They looked to get back in the win column at home against Massachusetts, but a slow start doomed the Storm as the Pirates picked up the 69-55 victory.

The Pirates scored touchdowns on each of their their first five drives, meanwhile Sioux Falls scored just 1 touchdown on its first 4 drives, having to settle for field goals twice and turning the ball over the other drive.

Massachusetts would build a 36-20 lead heading into halftime. Sioux Falls continued to battle, but it was too much to overcome as the Pirates picked up the 69-55 win.

The Storm fall to 7-7 on the season as they’re in a battle for the 4th and final playoff spot in the Indoor Football League’s Eastern Conference. The Storm are off until July 9th when they host the Green Bay Blizzard. They’ll then close the regular season on July 16th at Frisco.