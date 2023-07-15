SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm secured a 62-59 win over the Massachusetts Pirates in the final game of the regular season at the Premier Center Saturday night.

The Storm took the lead on Lorenzo Brown’s three-yard touchdown pass to Donnie Corley with 11 seconds left.

Brown notched seven touchdowns and threw for 183 yards on 12 completions. Corley caught three of those scores and posted 68 yards on four catches.

Sioux Falls completes the regular season with a 9-6 record and heads to the post season next week.