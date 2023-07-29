FRISCO, TEXAS (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm is back in the IFL Championship following a 45-44 win over the Frisco Fighters Saturday night.

Trailing by seven with less than 20 seconds remaining, the Storm pulled within one on a Lorenzo Brown Jr. touchdown run. Sioux Falls took the lead on the ensuing two-point conversion as Brown found Donnie Corley Jr. in the endzone.

Sioux Falls trailed by as many as 20 late in the first half.

The Storm will meet the Bay Area Panthers in the championship game next Saturday in Las Vegas, NV.