Storm advance to IFL playoffs after home route over Green Bay

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 12 games played and having lost their last three, the Sioux Falls Storm entered Saturday with one game remaining on their regular season schedule and the implications were quite simple. Win and they were in the playoffs; lose and their season was over.

The Storm would welcome in the Green Bay Blizzard who were also playing for their playoffs lives.

On the very first offennsive snap of the ball game, Green Bay would lose the ball and David Marshall would jump on it setting up the Storm offense with fantastic field position. Moments later, Nate Chavious would punch it in from a yard out and just like it was 7-0 Sioux Falls. Green Bay would answer on their next possesion with a bomb of a kick from Diego Marquez making it 7-3.

With under five minutes to go in the first quarter, Lorenzo Brown would use a great fake pitch to free himself before leaping into the endzone for six and the Storm would coast from there going on to win by a final of 58-33 and advancing into the 2021 IFL playoffs.