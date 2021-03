SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A strong 18-1 third quarter run helped propel the O'Gorman girls basketball team to a 69-42 win over Mitchell in the quarterfinal round of the class 'AA' girls state basketball tournament.

"We talked about it at halftime that we needed to be more physical and more aggressive," O'Gorman head coach Kent Kolsrud said. "I thought it started on the defensive end initially. We did a better job of sliding our feet, not fouling, containing the dribble, finding shooters and getting rebounds."