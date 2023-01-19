BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — 26-year SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier has announced his retirement.

Stiegelmeier won 199 games with the Jackrabbits. He appeared in 12 postseasons and claimed his first-ever National Championship on Sunday, January 8.

“(Wife) Laurie and I, with our family, want to thank South Dakota State University and SDSU Athletics for being blessed to serve as the head football coach,” Stiegelmeier said. “During our 26 years in this role, a lifetime of memories have occurred. The support of so many, including three university presidents, numerous assistant coaches, countless student-athletes, two athletic directors and the Jackrabbit fan base has been so special. Thank you to each and every one who have believed in us.”

“Simply put, South Dakota State University is a better place because of John and Laurie Stiegelmeier,” Sell said. “Their impact goes far beyond wins and losses or championships because of the family culture they have fostered throughout their time here, and by building a program based on character, hard work and excellence in all areas.”

Current defensive coordinator, Jimmy Rogers will be the new head coach. That was announced Thursday by SDSU Director of Athletics, Justin Sell.

Rogers will be introduced as the 21st head coach of the Jackrabbit football program at a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday. KELOLAND News will be at the press conference and will livestream the event.

Coach Stigelmeier

The winningest coach in program history, Stiegelmeier compiled a 199-112 record (.640 winning percentage) from 1997-2022. The Jackrabbits competed at the NCAA Division II level before embarking on a move to NCAA Division I and the Football Championship Subdivision in 2004.

John Stiegelmeier Introductory Press Conference – 1997

In 15 seasons competing in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the Jackrabbits never finished below .500 in league play. Stiegelmeier led SDSU to an 84-34 record (.712 winning percentage) in MVFC games and claimed league titles in 2016, 2020-21 and 2022. The Jackrabbits earned their first outright MVFC title in 2022 as they completed a perfect 8-0 mark in league play as part of a school-record 14-game winning streak they will carry into next season.

Stieglemeier’s 84 wins in MVFC play, as well as his 131 overall wins since joining the league in 2008, both rank second in league history. He was named the Bruce Craddock MVFC Coach of the Year in both 2016 and 2022, and also was honored as the winner of the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award by Stats Perform and as the American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year for FCS.