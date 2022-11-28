SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (MISSOURI VALLEY) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) announced their Top Award Winners and All-Conference Teams on Monday.

Here are the awards from the conference:

‘BRUCE CRADDOCK’ COACH OF THE YEAR

John Stiegelmeier, South Dakota State

A finalist for the FCS Eddie Robinson Award, Stiegelmeier has led the Jackrabbits to a 10-1 overall record this season, including a perfect 8-0 mark in the MVFC. SDSU ascended to the top of the FCS polls for the first time in program history and has held the No. 1 ranking for six consecutive weeks entering the FCS playoffs. The top-seeded Jackrabbits are making their 11th straight appearance in the postseason and 12th berth overall under Stiegelmeier, who is in his 26th season in charge of the SDSU program.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State

In 11 games, McLaughlin rushed for 1,588 yards on 227 carries and scored 13 touchdowns. During league play, he had 1,220 yards on 184 attempts and nine scores, while averaging an impressive 152.5 yards in Conference games. McLaughlin scored TDs in eight of 11 games and had two touchdowns against Indiana State, South Dakota, and Southern Illinois in Conference play. During the year, he averaged 6.6 yards per attempt and also caught 19 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. He had four 200-yard plus efforts and eight 100-yard games and became the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher during the season.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LB Zeke Vandenburgh, Illinois State

Zeke started all 10 games played in at outside linebacker and ranked No. 1 in the FCS in sacks per game and TFLs per game. He led the MVFC in sacks (14.0), TFLs (21.0) and was third in the league in tackles (100). The four-time MVFC Defensive Player of the Week recorded three sacks in three different games, including in the final two games of the season. He also finished the final two games of the year with 4.0 TFLs and had three-plus TFLs in five contests. He posted six double-digit tackle efforts, including a career-high 17 in the finale against Western Illinois, when he also recorded a career-best 3.5 sacks.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

WR Naseim Brantley, Western Illinois

In 10 games, Brantley had 53 catches, which ranked third-best in the MVFC, for a league-best 893 yards and nine touchdowns, which ranked 2nd in MVFC. The junior transfer from Sacred Heart averaged 89.3 yards per game to lead the Conference, and he averaged 16.85 yards per catch, which was third-best in the MVFC. Brantley had three touchdowns in the season-opening game against UT Martin and was named MVFC Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 4.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

QB Cade Chambers, Indiana State

Chambers was the only Valley freshman to be named to the Jerry Rice Watch List (and subsequently was one of the 30 finalists nationwide to make the list. He finished with 938 passing yards and an 8:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Chambers had a strong starting debut with 162 passing yards and three total touchdowns against North Dakota State, and he produced five total touchdowns and 311 passing yards against Youngstown State while earning league Freshman of the Week honors. Chambers also had three total touchdowns and 201 passing yards against Illinois State.

2022 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team

FIRST TEAM

QB Theo Day, Northern Iowa 6-5 231 R-Jr. Canton, Mich. / Divine Child High [Michigan State]

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State 6-1 220 Jr. Joplin, Mo. / Joplin High

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State 5-9 183 Sr. Marshville, N.C. / Forest Hills High [Notre Dame College]

FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State 6-1 236 Sr. Spencer, Wis. / Spencer High

WR Naseim Brantley, Western Illinois 6-4 200 Jr. Farmingdale, N.J. /Howell High [Sacred Heart]

WR Dante Hendrix, Indiana State 6-3 210 R-Sr. Florence, Ky. / Randall K. Cooper High

WR Bryce Oliver, Youngstown State 6-1 212 Jr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Dillard High

TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State 6-5 255 Jr. Timber Lake, S.D. / Timber Lake High

OL Drew Bones, Illinois State 6-4 350 Sr. Ottawa, Kan. / Ottawa High

OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State 6-6 305 Sr. Rock Valley, Iowa / Rock Valley High

OL Nash Jensen, North Dakota State 6-4 329 Sr. Maple Grove, Minn. / Osseo High

OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State 6-6 303 Sr. Hankinson, N.D. / Hankinson High

OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State 6-4 305 Sr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Roosevelt High

DL Richie Hagarty, Southern Illinois 6-3 255 So. New Palestine, Ind. / Cathedral High [Miami (Ohio)]

DL Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State 6-1 270 Sr. Glenwood, Iowa / Glenwood High

DL Spencer Waege, North Dakota State 6-5 282 Sr. South Shore, S.D. / Watertown High

DL Reece Winkelman, South Dakota State 6-4 245 Sr. Marshall, Minn. / Marshall High

LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State 6-1 215 Jr. Solon, Iowa / Solon High

LB Stephen Hillis, South Dakota 6-1 235 Jr. Hartington, Neb. / Cedar Catholic High

LB James Kaczor, North Dakota State 6-0 215 Sr. St. Cloud, Minn. / St. Cloud Tech High

LB Zeke Vandenburgh, Illinois State 6-3 235 Sr. Freeport, Ill. / Freeport High

DB Montrae Braswell, Missouri State 6-0 190 Jr. Avon Park, Fla. / Avon Park High [Central Michigan]

DB Dyshawn Gales, South Dakota State 5-11 190 Sr. North Chicago, Ill. / North Chicago Community High

DB Benny Sapp III, Northern Iowa 6-1 205 Sr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Eden Prairie High [Minnesota]

DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State 5-11 189 Sr. Indianapolis, Ind. / Warren Central High

DB Dawson Weber, North Dakota State 6-2 190 Sr. Elk Grove, Calif. / Pleasant Grove High

P Grant Burkett, Missouri State 6-1 184 So. Joplin, Mo. / Webb City High

PK Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa 5-11 199 Jr. Cedar Falls, Iowa / Cedar Falls High

DS Dalton Godfrey, South Dakota 6-2 240 Sr. Cedar Falls, Iowa / Cedar Falls High

RS Montrae Braswell, Missouri State 6-0 190 Jr. Avon Park, Fla. / Avon Park High [Central Michigan]

AP Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State 6-1 236 Sr. Spencer, Wis. / Spencer High

SECOND TEAM

QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State 6-3 220 So. Naperville, Ill. / Neuqua Valley High

RB Justin Dinka, Indiana State 5-11 180 R-So. Flower Mound, Texas / Marcus High [San Diego State]

RB Tyler Hoosman, North Dakota 6-0 215 Gr. Plainfield, Ill. / Plainfield High [Northern Iowa]

FB Jacob Garrett, Southern Illinois 6-2 247 Jr. Sellersburg, Ind. / Silver Creek High

WR Bo Belquist, North Dakota 6-1 180 Jr. New Rockford, N.D. / New Rockford-Sheyenne High

WR Avante Cox, Southern Illinois 5-10 175 Sr. Rochester, Ill. / Rochester High [Wyoming]

WR Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State 6-3 210 Sr. Madison, S.D. / Madison High

TE Zach Heins, South Dakota State 6-7 260 Sr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Washington High

OL Landon Bebee, Missouri State 6-3 298 Jr. Webb City, Mo. / Webb City High

OL Alex Jensen, South Dakota 6-7 290 Sr. Plymouth, Minn. / Wayzata High

OL Mike McAllister, Youngstown State 6-3 308 Sr. Pittsburgh, Pa. / Woodland Hills High

OL Erik Sorensen, Northern Iowa 6-6 317 R-Sr. Waukee, Iowa / Waukee High

OL Donny Ventrelli, North Dakota 6-4 300 Sr. St. Paul, Minn. / Como Park High

DL Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa 6-4 317 R-Jr. Kansas City, Mo. / Blue Springs High

DL Kevin Ellis, Missouri State 6-4 241 Sr. Fort Worth, Texas / North Crowley High

DL Ben McNaboe, North Dakota 6-3 240 Jr. Rogers, Minn. / Rogers High [Minnesota]

DL Dylan Wudke, Youngstown State 6-4 251 So. Miamisburg, Ohio / Miamisburg High

LB Branson Combs, Southern Illinois 6-3 224 So. Evansville, Ind. / Reitz Memorial High

LB Spencer Cuvelier, Northern Iowa 6-3 239 R-Sr. Cresco, Iowa / Crestwood High [Iowa Central CC]

LB Ferrin Manuleleua, Missouri State 6-1 219 Sr. Manteca, Calif. / Manteca High [Modesto (Calif.) JC]

LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota 6-2 230 Jr. Farmington, Minn. / Farmington High

LB Korby Sander, Northern Iowa 6-1 224 Gr. Belmond, Iowa / Belmond-Klemme High

DB Rylan Cole, Indiana State 6-0 205 So. McCordsville, Ind. / Mt. Vernon High

DB Woo Governor, Northern Iowa 6-0 190 Jr. Plant City, Fla. / Durant High [Central Michigan]

DB Myles Harden, South Dakota 5-10 190 So. Miami Gardens, Fla. / Miramar High

DB PJ Jules, Southern Illinois 6-3 193 Jr. Orlando, Fla. / Jones High

DB C.J. Siegel, North Dakota 6-0 180 Sr. La Crosse, Wis. / Logan High

P John Bickle, South Dakota 6-1 190 Sr. Eau Claire, Wis. / Eau Claire North High

PK Colt McFadden, Youngstown State 6-0 194 Sr. Poland, Ohio / Poland High

DS Hunter Brozio, North Dakota State 6-1 230 Jr. Lakeland, Fla. / Lake Gibson High

RS Jadon Janke, South Dakota State 6-3 210 Sr. Madison, S.D. / Madison High

AP Javon Williams Jr., Southern Illinois 6-2 237 Jr. Centralia, Ill. / Centralia High

Honorable Mention

Illinois State: DB Deandre Lamont; FB Bryson Deming; TE Tanner Taula.

Indiana State: DL Lucas Hunter; OL Jose Vazquez IV; WR Harry Van Dyne.

Missouri State: DB Kyriq McDonald; DS Caden Bolz; PK Jose Pizano; WR Ty Scott.

North Dakota: LB Devon Krzanowski; P Cade Peterson; QB Tommy Schuster.

North Dakota State: DL Will Mostaert; RB TaMerik Williams; RS Jayden Price

Northern Iowa: LB Bryce Flater; OL Justin Peine; WR Sam Schnee.

South Dakota: AP Carter Bell; OL Isaac Erbes; RB Travis Theis; WR/RS Wesley Eliodor.

South Dakota State: DB Dalys Beanum; LB Jason Freeman; P Hunter Dustman; WR Jadon Janke.

Southern Illinois: OL Beau Branyan; QB Nic Baker; WR D’Ante’ Cox.

Western Illinois: DB T.J. Limehouse; LB Juan DelaCruz; PK Mason Laramie.

Youngstown State: DL Chris Fitzgerald; DL James Jackson; OL Jaison Williams.