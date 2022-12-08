SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University’s John Stiegelmeier is being awarded a big honor in the FCS Division 1 subdivision.

Thursday it was announced that Jackrabbit head football coach Stiegelmeier would be awarded the 2022 Stats Perform Eddie Robinson Award. Stiegelmeier was also named Coach of the Year in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Coach Stig, as he’s known by players and fans, led the Jackrabbits to the No. 1 spot in the FCS during the 11-1 season. Overall, Stiegelmeier has a 196-112 career record in Brookings and has brought the team to 12 playoff appearances since 2009.

Stiegelmeier will be presented with the award the evening before the championship game in Frisco, Texas.

Saturday, the Jacks will meet Holy Cross in the quarterfinals.