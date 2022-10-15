TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team claimed the 2022 Class ‘AA’ State Championship with a 4-1 victory over Lincoln on Saturday.

The Raiders opened the scoring in the first half on Zack Williams’ penalty kick.

Stevens would double up its lead less than two minutes later as Gabriel Cox tucked the left footed shot inside the crossbar to put the Raiders up 2-0.

Lincoln would get on the board with under 7 minutes to play. Rikhav Thakkar sent a free kick into the box and the ball deflected off the Stevens defense and into the back of the net for the own goal, making it a 2-1 game.

The Patriots nearly pulled even shortly after that goal, but Simon Woods’ shot would hit the crossbar, keeping it a 2-1 game heading into halftime.

Rapid city Stevens would add to its lead in the second half off a corner kick. After a scramble for the ball in the box, Zack Williams would knock in his second goal of the game to put the Raiders back up by 2.

The Raiders would add another goal later in the half on a Lincoln own goal this time to make it a 4-1 game.

That would be the final as Rapid City Stevens claims its second Class ‘AA’ Boys State Soccer Championship.