RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A new Class ‘AA’ Girls State Basketball Champion will be crowned this weekend after last year’s champ Washington fell in Thursday’s quarterfinals to Jefferson. The Cavaliers would face 4-seed Rapid City Stevens in the semifinals, while second-seeded O’Gorman clashed with Brandon Valley.

Rapid City Stevens built a 6-point lead after 1, and would maintain that advantage heading into halftime, leading Jefferson 23-17 at the break.

The Raiders would create some separation in the 3rd, outscoring the Cavaliers by 5, to take a 39-28 lead into the 4th.

Jefferson would cut that lead down to 7 at one point, but the Raiders wouldn’t give much more, picking up the 54-43 victory.

O’Gorman and Brandon Valley met in the other Class ‘AA’ semifinal.

The Knights would take a 10-6 lead after 1, and then built that advantage to 12 heading into the break, leading 23-11.

O’Gorman would put the game out of reach in the 3rd, outscoring the Lyn 20-9 in the 3rd quarter, and they’d never look back earning a 50-37 victory over Brandon Valley.

Rapid City Stevens and O’Gorman will play for the Class ‘AA’ State Championship Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. MT.