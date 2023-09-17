SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International came down to the final few holes once again, and Steve Stricker pulled out his second straight victory at Minnehaha Country Club.

The three-time champion carded a 16-under 194. He registered his second straight 66 as he had four birdies and an eagle on the day.

He birdied 15 and 16 to retake the lead after K.J. Choi pulled even with his sixth birdie on the day. Choi finished one stroke off the lead at 15-under par.

Joe Durant came in third at 13-under par. Bernhard Langer charged into fourth place after a 6-under 64 to finish at 12-under. Paul Stankowski and Alex Cejka tied for fifth.

Stricker’s victory was his sixth this year.