SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For a second straight year, the Sanford International came down to the wire. And both tournaments saw Steve Stricker pull out a victory.

Steve Stricker became a three-time Sanford International champion with a 16-under 194 for a one-stroke victory. Stricker held at least a share of the lead after each round and fended off a charging K.J. Choi, who shot 5-under on Sunday.

“That’s why you work hard all the way through just to have that cushion at the end so. So, I’ll take them any way I can,” 2023 Sanford International Champion Steve Stricker said.

Stricker carded an 8-under 62 in the first round and followed it up with a pair of 4-under 66s. He credits the picture perfect weather throughout the three days for lending way to such low scores.

“It was a beautiful day, hardly any wind. But it almost makes it harder sometimes when you have such poor conditions that you feel like you should make birdies, and you can get a little aggressive with shots. And sometimes that can get up and bite you every once in a while too,” Stricker said.

The Wisconsin native now has six tournament wins this year, the most of anyone on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, and he extended his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

“This victory means it means even more to me. It kind of pads my lead on that Schwab Cup a little bit. And it’s something that I’m looking forward to trying to cap off at the end of the year. So anytime I can come and win and continue to move up the leader board, it’s good,” Stricker said.

Stricker has won just shy of 4-million dollars this year, more than double second place Bernhard Langer.