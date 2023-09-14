SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Stricker is making his return to the Sanford International this week and is looking for title number three at the Sioux Falls Tournament.

Stricker is the only two-time champion in Sanford International history. After winning the first tournament in 2018, he claimed his second title last year in a playoff.

“To be a defending champion is always a special feeling,” Stricker said. “It’s a great feeling to come back to a place where we’ve had some success.”

Stricker leads the field in the Charles Schwab Cup standings with five tournament wins and 14 top-10 finishes this year. Nearly a third of his Champions Tour victories have come this calendar year. Despite his success, the 56-year-old is continuing to work on and perfect his craft.

“I love to compete, try to get better,” Stricker said. “I still feel like there’s room to get better. It’s that constant drive, and that’s what golf does for all of us, I think. You’ll see guys out here practicing and trying to get better all the time. And I’m no different.”

The Wisconsin native noted some similarities between the Badger state and Sioux Falls, and he feels comfortable heading into the tournament.

“It looks a lot like home,” Stricker said. “It’s just one of those courses where you have to pay attention to. I mean, we get some wind here. The greens are pure. You have to manage your way around here, especially when it does get windy.”

Stricker has won nearly $3.7 million this season, which is almost $2 million more than second place, Bernhard Langer. Stricker tees off at 12:18 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Stay tuned to KELOLAND on-air and online for updates throughout the tournament.