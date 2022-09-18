SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Stricker claimed his 2nd Sanford International title after defeating Robert Karlsson in a sudden death playoff at Minnehaha Country Club.

Stricker entered the final round two-shots back of co-leaders Karlsson and Jeff Maggert.

The 2018 Sanford International Champion shot a 2-under 32 on the front 9, making the turn at 10-under par.

After back-to-back pars to start his back-9, Stricker would birdie four of his next five holes to move to 14-under and take the outright lead through 16 holes.

He narrowly missed a birdie putt on 18, and that allowed Robert Karlsson to finish his round tied with Stricker at 14-under, sending the Sanford International to a sudden death playoff for the second consecutive year.

Both players would find the green on their approach shots on the playoff hole. Karlsson just missed a lengthy birdie look, opening the door for Stricker, who sunk the tournament clinching putt to secure his second Sanford International title.

You can see the final Sanford International leaderboard here.