SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Usually when you think basketball, the month of March comes to mind. For the Sanford Pentagon, more teams are taking the floor over the summer. This July, nearly 1,000 games will be played at the facility.

Talon Hoffer is a high school senior from Fargo. He loves coming to Sioux Falls to hoop it up at the Sanford Pentagon.