SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) -- The Birds (23-24) battled the entire game, but they just fell short in the loss to the Sioux City Explorers (24-24) 10-5 on Sunday. Alay Lago hit his sixth home run of the season which gave the Birds the lead in the fourth; however, The Birds couldn’t hang on and complete the sweep over their I-29 rival.

Sioux City scored first when they scored two runs in the first inning. The lead didn’t faze the Birds. For the second day in a row, the Birds answered in the bottom half of the inning. The first four batters walked which gave Burt Reynolds an RBI. Clint Coulter tied the game with a sacrifice fly. The Birds had tied the game after the first inning without recording a hit.