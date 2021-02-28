State Wrestling Results – Saturday, February 27

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘A’ and ‘B’ state tournaments were held in Rapid City for both boys and girls on Saturday, February 27.

You can view scores from the events below:

Class ‘A’ Team Scores:

1Brandon Valley 188.0
2RC Stevens 166.5
3Pierre 144.0
4Watertown 137.0
5Harrisburg 118.5
6Sturgis 113.5
7Mitchell 103.0
8Chamberlain 70.0
9Brookings 68.0
10Tea Area 67.5
11RC Central 63.0
12Huron 60.0
13Dell Rapids 58.5
14Aberdeen Central 56.5
15West Central 50.0
16Vermillion 45.5
17O`Gorman 41.5
18Spearfish 38.0
19Milbank 26.0
20Madison 24.5
21Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 22.5
22SF Washington 16.0
23Yankton 14.0
24Sf Lincoln 12.0
25Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 11.0
26Lennox 9.0
27Dakota Valley 7.0
28Sf Roosevelt 4.0
29Douglas 2.0
30Belle Fourche 0.0

Class ‘B’ Team Scores:

1Canton 216.5
2Winner Area 188.5
3Philip Area 176.0
4Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 129.0
5Redfield Area 110.0
6Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington 70.0
7McCook Central/Montrose 66.0
8Elk Point-Jefferson 65.0
9Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 61.0
10Burke/Gregory 60.5
11Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 53.0
11Howard 53.0
13Wagner 49.5
14Hot Springs 38.5
15Clark/Willow Lake 35.0
16Groton Area 31.0
17Parker 29.0
18Miller/Highmore-Harrold 24.0
19Kingsbury Co 23.0
20Custer 22.0
20Sisseton 22.0
22Webster Area 21.5
23Newell 19.0
24Harding Co 18.0
24Parkston 18.0
26Hill City 14.0
27Faulkton Area 13.0
27Marion/Freeman 13.0
29Lead-Deadwood 12.0
29Sioux Valley 12.0
31Viborg-Hurley 11.0
32Stanley County 10.0
33Tri-Valley 6.5
34Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 5.0
34Lyman 5.0
34Mobridge-Pollock 5.0
37Bennett County 3.0
37Flandreau 3.0
37Hamlin/Castlewood 3.0
40Lemmon/McIntosh 2.0
41Britton-Hecla 1.0
41Warner/Northwestern 1.0
43Deuel 0.0
43Potter Co 0.0
43St. Thomas More 0.0
43Sully Buttes 0.0
43Tiospa Zina 0.0

B-106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 2nd Place – Maxton Brozik of Winner Area
  • 3rd Place – Kipp Cordes of Philip Area
  • 4th Place – Holden Hawkins of Sisseton
  • 5th Place – Brady Risetter of Redfield Area
  • 6th Place – Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury Co
  • 7th Place – Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 8th Place – Tray Weiss of Custer

1st Place Match

  • Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-1, Fr. over Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 30-3, Fr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 31-4, So. over Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 35-7, 7th. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Brady Risetter (Redfield Area) 35-10, So. over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 26-9, 8th. (Fall 4:42)

7th Place Match

  • Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-7, 8th. over Tray Weiss (Custer) 32-12, 8th. (MD 14-5)

B-113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Dragr Monson of Groton Area
  • 2nd Place – Hadley Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 3rd Place – Jace Blasius of Philip Area
  • 4th Place – Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
  • 5th Place – Teague Granum of Canton
  • 6th Place – Ian Metz of Sisseton
  • 7th Place – Chase Hanson of Stanley County
  • 8th Place – Iden Myers of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

  • Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 40-0, Sr. over Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 22-3, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 26-13, 8th. over Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 42-8, 8th. (TB-1 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Teague Granum (Canton) 35-7, 8th. over Ian Metz (Sisseton) 28-17, 8th. (Dec 9-2)

7th Place Match

  • Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 29-8, So. over Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 22-14, 8th. (Dec 1-0)

B-120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Ayson Rice of Canton
  • 2nd Place – Jhett Breen of Wagner
  • 3rd Place – Kaleb Osborn of Winner Area
  • 4th Place – Kyler Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 5th Place – Gunnar Kvistad of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 6th Place – Ryker Peterson of Philip Area
  • 7th Place – Cade Martian of Harding Co
  • 8th Place – Landon Woodward of Custer

1st Place Match

  • Ayson Rice (Canton) 36-0, Fr. over Jhett Breen (Wagner) 32-9, Fr. (For.)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 28-7, Jr. over Kyler Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

  • Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 39-5, Jr. over Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 25-11, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

7th Place Match

  • Cade Martian (Harding Co) 28-17, Jr. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 26-17, So. (Dec 5-2)

B-126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory
  • 2nd Place – Jadyn Coller of Philip Area
  • 3rd Place – Brady Bierema of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 4th Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
  • 5th Place – Kale Ask of Canton
  • 6th Place – Keaton Rohlfs of Redfield Area
  • 7th Place – Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 8th Place – Dylan Zell of Kingsbury Co

1st Place Match

  • Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 39-3, So. over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 27-2, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 23-9, So. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 33-12, So. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Kale Ask (Canton) 30-9, So. over Keaton Rohlfs (Redfield Area) 38-13, So. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

  • Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 27-7, 8th. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 23-9, So. (SV-1 4-2)

B-132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 2nd Place – Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
  • 3rd Place – Cael Larson of Webster Area
  • 4th Place – Parker Geditz of Faulkton Area
  • 5th Place – Chase Varilek of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 6th Place – Thane Simons of Philip Area
  • 7th Place – Braden Weiss of Hill City
  • 8th Place – Andy Meyer of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-3, Fr. over Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 32-8, So. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Cael Larson (Webster Area) 32-5, Jr. over Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 31-9, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

  • Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-4, Jr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 2:17)

7th Place Match

  • Braden Weiss (Hill City) 30-13, Jr. over Andy Meyer (Canton) 35-5, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

B-138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Bradyn Robbins of Redfield Area
  • 2nd Place – Braden Sehr of Canton
  • 3rd Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner
  • 4th Place – Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 5th Place – Aaron Gilchrist of Winner Area
  • 6th Place – Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 7th Place – Brandon Bosworth of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 8th Place – Alec Dobson of Kingsbury Co

1st Place Match

  • Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 48-1, Sr. over Braden Sehr (Canton) 29-2, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 37-10, Sr. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 31-13, So. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Aaron Gilchrist (Winner Area) 37-9, Sr. over Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 28-9, So. (Dec 6-5)

7th Place Match

  • Brandon Bosworth (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 29-13, Sr. over Alec Dobson (Kingsbury Co) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

B-145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kaden Keiser of Winner Area
  • 2nd Place – Lane Miller of Howard
  • 3rd Place – Mason Fey of Redfield Area
  • 4th Place – Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 5th Place – Blair Blasius of Philip Area
  • 6th Place – Ashton Keller of Canton
  • 7th Place – Jordan Vosika of Burke/Gregory
  • 8th Place – Riley Roberts of Wagner

1st Place Match

  • Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 40-0, Jr. over Lane Miller (Howard) 39-1, Sr. (Dec 13-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Mason Fey (Redfield Area) 49-4, Jr. over Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-11, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)

5th Place Match

  • Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 23-5, So. over Ashton Keller (Canton) 37-10, Fr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

  • Jordan Vosika (Burke/Gregory) 23-11, Sr. over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 29-21, Fr. (Dec 8-4)

B-152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – McCoy Peterson of Philip Area
  • 2nd Place – Seth Peterson of Canton
  • 3rd Place – Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
  • 4th Place – John Callies of Howard
  • 5th Place – Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 6th Place – Riley Orel of Winner Area
  • 7th Place – Russell Sheets of Sioux Valley
  • 8th Place – Rylan Peck of Burke/Gregory

1st Place Match

  • McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 26-1, Jr. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 37-6, So. over John Callies (Howard) 38-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-8, So. over Riley Orel (Winner Area) 31-6, So. (Fall 2:37)

7th Place Match

  • Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 19-7, Jr. over Rylan Peck (Burke/Gregory) 23-16, Fr. (Inj. 1:18)

B-160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Burk Blasius of Philip Area
  • 2nd Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton
  • 3rd Place – Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 4th Place – Dylan Whitley of Redfield Area
  • 5th Place – Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 6th Place – Jack Kruger of Winner Area
  • 7th Place – Ty Beyer of Howard
  • 8th Place – Parker Noem of Custer

1st Place Match

  • Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 33-1, Fr. over Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 34-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 31-6, Jr. over Dylan Whitley (Redfield Area) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 39-8, So. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 33-8, So. (SV-1 4-3)

7th Place Match

  • Ty Beyer (Howard) 33-10, Jr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 26-9, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

B-170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Sam Kruger of Winner Area
  • 2nd Place – Luke Richardson of Canton
  • 3rd Place – Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
  • 4th Place – Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 5th Place – Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood
  • 6th Place – Tucker Even of Burke/Gregory
  • 7th Place – Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
  • 8th Place – Holden Havlik of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

  • Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 38-0, Sr. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 34-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

  • Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 37-6, Fr. over Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 38-9, So. (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match

  • Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 34-13, Sr. over Tucker Even (Burke/Gregory) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 9-3)

7th Place Match

  • Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 40-13, So. over Holden Havlik (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 30-12, 8th. (Dec 5-2)

B-182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Spencer Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 2nd Place – Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 3rd Place – Corbin Schwartz of Redfield Area
  • 4th Place – Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 5th Place – Tanner Meyers of Canton
  • 6th Place – Jesse Hostutler of Philip Area
  • 7th Place – Joey Cole of Winner Area
  • 8th Place – Nolan Dvorak of Wagner

1st Place Match

  • Spencer Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-3, Sr. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-7, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Corbin Schwartz (Redfield Area) 42-6, Jr. over Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 38-5, Jr. (TB-1 6-1)

5th Place Match

  • Tanner Meyers (Canton) 35-8, So. over Jesse Hostutler (Philip Area) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

  • Joey Cole (Winner Area) 22-9, Jr. over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 31-19, Jr. (Fall 1:17)

B-195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Cody Donnelly of Philip Area
  • 2nd Place – Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 3rd Place – Levi Nightingale of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 4th Place – Caleb McGregor of Newell
  • 5th Place – Charley Pravecek of Winner Area
  • 6th Place – Taron Serr of Burke/Gregory
  • 7th Place – Charlie Patten of Parker
  • 8th Place – Josh Merkle of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 30-0, Sr. over Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-3, Sr. (Fall 5:34)

3rd Place Match

  • Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-4, Jr. over Caleb McGregor (Newell) 32-6, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

  • Charley Pravecek (Winner Area) 25-15, Jr. over Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 28-15, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

  • Charlie Patten (Parker) 43-7, So. over Josh Merkle (Canton) 37-9, So. (TB-1 2-1)

B-220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Marshall Baldwin of Canton
  • 2nd Place – Preston Norrid of Winner Area
  • 3rd Place – Cole Pranger of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 4th Place – Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs
  • 5th Place – Grey Gilbert of Harding Co
  • 6th Place – Clayton Smith of Marion/Freeman
  • 7th Place – Levi Wieman of Parker
  • 8th Place – Ethan Nehlich of Tri-Valley

1st Place Match

  • Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 41-2, Jr. over Preston Norrid (Winner Area) 27-2, Sr. (Fall 1:01)

3rd Place Match

  • Cole Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 30-6, Jr. over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 37-9, So. over Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 30-11, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

  • Levi Wieman (Parker) 27-26, Fr. over Ethan Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 34-9, Sr. (DQ)

B-285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Quinten Christensen of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
  • 2nd Place – Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area
  • 3rd Place – Zach Richardson of Canton
  • 4th Place – Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 5th Place – Kellen Cassidy of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 6th Place – Collin Graves of Viborg-Hurley
  • 7th Place – Geoff Dunkelberger of Parker
  • 8th Place – Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock

1st Place Match

  • Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 38-1, Jr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 28-4, Jr. (Fall 6:24)

3rd Place Match

  • Zach Richardson (Canton) 35-3, Sr. over Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 13-4, Sr. (Fall 0:25)

5th Place Match

  • Kellen Cassidy (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 27-6, Jr. over Collin Graves (Viborg-Hurley) 37-11, Sr. (MD 19-5)

7th Place Match

  • Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 37-13, Sr. over Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 30-11, So. (Dec 5-2)

A-106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
  • 2nd Place – Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
  • 3rd Place – Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central
  • 4th Place – Chandler Carda of West Central
  • 5th Place – Nolan Miles of Brookings
  • 6th Place – Korbin Osborn of Sturgis
  • 7th Place – Caleb Hodges of Madison
  • 8th Place – Evan Eckholm of RC Stevens

1st Place Match

  • Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 33-1, Fr. over Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 36-2, Fr. (MD 13-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 38-7, Fr. over Chandler Carda (West Central) 30-8, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

  • Nolan Miles (Brookings) 30-7, Fr. over Korbin Osborn (Sturgis) 20-17, Fr. (MD 12-4)

7th Place Match

  • Caleb Hodges (Madison) 23-15, 7th. over Evan Eckholm (RC Stevens) 23-12, So. (Dec 2-1)

A-113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area
  • 2nd Place – Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens
  • 3rd Place – Josh Hoffman of Spearfish
  • 4th Place – Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
  • 5th Place – Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids
  • 6th Place – Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central
  • 7th Place – Logan Brown of RC Central
  • 8th Place – Jacob Wolfe of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

  • Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 44-0, Jr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 36-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 40-8, Sr. over Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 29-13, So. (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match

  • Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 34-12, Sr. over Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 29-14, 8th. (Dec 6-2)

7th Place Match

  • Logan Brown (RC Central) 24-23, Fr. over Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 15-4, Sr. (MD 9-1)

A-120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Logan Graf of RC Stevens
  • 2nd Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place – Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
  • 4th Place – Tucker Bahm of Yankton
  • 5th Place – Connor Hanson of Watertown
  • 6th Place – Truman Stoller of Madison
  • 7th Place – Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
  • 8th Place – Maverick Simons of Sturgis

1st Place Match

  • Logan Graf (RC Stevens) 37-0, Jr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 31-5, So. (MD 15-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 32-5, So. over Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Connor Hanson (Watertown) 20-10, Jr. over Truman Stoller (Madison) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

7th Place Match

  • Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 33-15, 8th. over Maverick Simons (Sturgis) 26-11, So. (Dec 3-0)

A-126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Blake Judson of Pierre
  • 3rd Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
  • 4th Place – Brock Martin of Aberdeen Central
  • 5th Place – Logan Desersa of Sturgis
  • 6th Place – Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
  • 7th Place – Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
  • 8th Place – Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley

1st Place Match

  • Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 26-0, So. over Blake Judson (Pierre) 28-5, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 43-2, So. over Brock Martin (Aberdeen Central) 30-9, Jr. (Dec 11-4)

5th Place Match

  • Logan Desersa (Sturgis) 24-9, Sr. over Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 9-8)

7th Place Match

  • Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 34-5, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 32-9, 8th. (Dec 6-3)

A-132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids
  • 2nd Place – Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place – Kelton Olson of Sturgis
  • 4th Place – Kahlor Hindman of Pierre
  • 5th Place – Jacob McCormick of RC Stevens
  • 6th Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area
  • 7th Place – Brock Sparks of Mitchell
  • 8th Place – Brayden Christensen of Milbank

1st Place Match

  • Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 40-3, Sr. over Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 38-3, So. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 31-3, Jr. over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 29-10, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

  • Jacob McCormick (RC Stevens) 27-16, Jr. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

7th Place Match

  • Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 35-8, Jr. over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 26-17, So. (Fall 1:25)

A-138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Cael Larson of RC Central
  • 2nd Place – Beau Beavers of O`Gorman
  • 3rd Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
  • 4th Place – Hayden Shaffer of Pierre
  • 5th Place – Corter Doney of RC Stevens
  • 6th Place – Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis
  • 7th Place – Sam Olson of Madison
  • 8th Place – Elijah Leonhardt of Sf Roosevelt

1st Place Match

  • Cael Larson (RC Central) 33-0, Sr. over Beau Beavers (O`Gorman) 40-2, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:40 (21-6))

3rd Place Match

  • Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 43-8, Fr. over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 29-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

  • Corter Doney (RC Stevens) 19-11, So. over Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 14-10, Jr. (Dec 2-1)

7th Place Match

  • Sam Olson (Madison) 30-9, Sr. over Elijah Leonhardt (Sf Roosevelt) 28-18, Sr. (Dec 9-8)

A-145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain
  • 2nd Place – Tyson Johnson of Pierre
  • 3rd Place – Zach McKee of Dell Rapids
  • 4th Place – Robby Edberg of West Central
  • 5th Place – Nate Sprenkle of O`Gorman
  • 6th Place – Bryan Roselles of RC Stevens
  • 7th Place – Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
  • 8th Place – Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

1st Place Match

  • Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 45-4, Sr. over Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 31-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 30-6, Sr. over Robby Edberg (West Central) 29-7, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match

  • Nate Sprenkle (O`Gorman) 27-15, Sr. over Bryan Roselles (RC Stevens) 30-13, Jr. (Fall 4:44)

7th Place Match

  • Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 28-25, Fr. over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-7, So. (DQ)

A-152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Riley Benson of RC Stevens
  • 2nd Place – Ben Althoff of Watertown
  • 3rd Place – Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
  • 4th Place – Bailey Badwound of Spearfish
  • 5th Place – TJ Morrison of RC Central
  • 6th Place – Deegan Houska of Pierre
  • 7th Place – Tucker Vilhauer of Mitchell
  • 8th Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank

1st Place Match

  • Riley Benson (RC Stevens) 29-2, Jr. over Ben Althoff (Watertown) 30-7, Jr. (Dec 14-12)

3rd Place Match

  • Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 37-4, Sr. over Bailey Badwound (Spearfish) 36-10, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

  • TJ Morrison (RC Central) 31-4, Sr. over Deegan Houska (Pierre) 24-16, So. (Dec 6-4)

7th Place Match

  • Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 30-12, Jr. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 29-13, So. (Fall 5:11)

A-160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Wren Jacobs of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place – Tyson Degen of Mitchell
  • 4th Place – Tyler Voorhees of RC Stevens
  • 5th Place – Lucas Hofer of Huron
  • 6th Place – Mac Young of Watertown
  • 7th Place – Graydon Bakke of RC Central
  • 8th Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central

1st Place Match

  • Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 25-1, Sr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 28-1, Sr. (OT 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Tyson Degen (Mitchell) 30-8, Sr. over Tyler Voorhees (RC Stevens) 16-5, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)

5th Place Match

  • Lucas Hofer (Huron) 21-6, Sr. over Mac Young (Watertown) 30-10, Jr. (Fall 1:18)

7th Place Match

  • Graydon Bakke (RC Central) 28-15, So. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 30-9, So. (Dec 11-4)

A-170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place – Lexan Thorson of Watertown
  • 3rd Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
  • 4th Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
  • 5th Place – Samuel Calvert of Aberdeen Central
  • 6th Place – Emerant Beyene Balmong of Sf Lincoln
  • 7th Place – Landin Winter of RC Central
  • 8th Place – Jack Kratz of Vermillion

1st Place Match

  • Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 33-0, So. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 24-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 37-4, So. over Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 44-7, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

  • Samuel Calvert (Aberdeen Central) 33-14, Sr. over Emerant Beyene Balmong (Sf Lincoln) 28-11, Sr. (Fall 4:15)

7th Place Match

  • Landin Winter (RC Central) 23-12, Jr. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

A-182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tyson Lien of Huron
  • 2nd Place – Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
  • 3rd Place – Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell
  • 4th Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
  • 5th Place – Hunter Stambach of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree
  • 6th Place – Tyler Rudebusch of Watertown
  • 7th Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings
  • 8th Place – Gavin Stotts of Pierre

1st Place Match

  • Tyson Lien (Huron) 35-1, Sr. over Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 44-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 36-6, Jr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 26-8, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match

  • Hunter Stambach (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 27-6, Sr. over Tyler Rudebusch (Watertown) 16-7, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

7th Place Match

  • Nolan Archer (Brookings) 27-9, Sr. over Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 26-14, So. (Fall 5:47)

A-195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
  • 2nd Place – Ryan Brink of RC Stevens
  • 3rd Place – Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain
  • 4th Place – Toby Schneck of Milbank
  • 5th Place – Carter Tuntland of Harrisburg
  • 6th Place – Brock Eitreim of Watertown
  • 7th Place – Jacob Larson of Pierre
  • 8th Place – Jase Langbehn of Lennox

1st Place Match

  • Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 32-0, Jr. over Ryan Brink (RC Stevens) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 4:40)

3rd Place Match

  • Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 37-11, So. over Toby Schneck (Milbank) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

5th Place Match

  • Carter Tuntland (Harrisburg) 43-7, Sr. over Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 27-15, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

  • Jacob Larson (Pierre) 25-12, Sr. over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 38-12, So. (Fall 3:40)

A-220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Regan Bollweg of Pierre
  • 2nd Place – Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place – Connor Wirtjes of Watertown
  • 4th Place – Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
  • 5th Place – Wyatt Winter of Mitchell
  • 6th Place – Tristan Cardona of Huron
  • 7th Place – James Olson of Brookings
  • 8th Place – Eli Huot of RC Stevens

1st Place Match

  • Regan Bollweg (Pierre) 26-0, Sr. over Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 39-4, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Connor Wirtjes (Watertown) 23-6, Sr. over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 42-11, Jr. (Fall 4:33)

5th Place Match

  • Wyatt Winter (Mitchell) 33-10, Sr. over Tristan Cardona (Huron) 22-13, Sr. (Fall 2:25)

7th Place Match

  • James Olson (Brookings) 26-14, So. over Eli Huot (RC Stevens) 25-15, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

A-285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Beau Foote of Mitchell
  • 3rd Place – Preston Taylor of Pierre
  • 4th Place – Canyon Burkard of Chamberlain
  • 5th Place – Sebastian Cardona of Huron
  • 6th Place – Zach Brady of Vermillion
  • 7th Place – Michael Vroman of SF Washington
  • 8th Place – Tyler Dean of Watertown

1st Place Match

  • Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 43-0, Fr. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 22-4, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Preston Taylor (Pierre) 30-6, Sr. over Canyon Burkard (Chamberlain) 38-12, Fr. (Fall 0:13)

5th Place Match

  • Sebastian Cardona (Huron) 29-9, Sr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 33-9, Jr. (Fall 2:16)

7th Place Match

  • Michael Vroman (SF Washington) 30-10, Jr. over Tyler Dean (Watertown) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

Girls A – 112

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Maraia Kruske of Spearfish
  • 2nd Place – Shea Irion of Spearfish
  • 3rd Place – Sydney Uhrig of Pierre
  • 4th Place – Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

  • Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 3-0, . over Shea Irion (Spearfish) 2-1, . (Fall 5:56)

3rd Place Match

  • Sydney Uhrig (Pierre) 3-1, . over Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) 2-2, . (Dec 10-7)

Girls A – 124

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Paige Denke of Rapid City Stevens
  • 2nd Place – Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg
  • 3rd Place – Celeste Katcheak of Rapid City Stevens
  • 4th Place – Hailey Rodriguez of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

  • Paige Denke (Rapid City Stevens) 3-0, . over Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg) 2-1, . (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Celeste Katcheak (Rapid City Stevens) 3-1, . over Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche) 2-2, . (Dec 7-5)

Girls A – 131

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton Gazelles
  • 2nd Place – Gianna Stangeland of Pierre
  • 3rd Place – Melina Frank of Aberdeen Central
  • 4th Place – Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

  • Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton Gazelles) 3-0, . over Gianna Stangeland (Pierre) 2-1, . (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Melina Frank (Aberdeen Central) 3-1, . over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 2-2, . (Fall 4:01)

Girls A – 143

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Taylor Graveman of Spearfish
  • 2nd Place – Hattie Baldwin of Pierre
  • 3rd Place – Ehler Klay of Huron
  • 4th Place – Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley

1st Place Match

  • Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) 3-0, . over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre) 2-1, . (Fall 1:17)

3rd Place Match

  • Ehler Klay (Huron) 3-1, . over Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, . (Fall 3:43)

Girls A – 167

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Cherish Stern of Brookings Bobcats
  • 2nd Place – Ali Bissell of Sf Roosevelt
  • 3rd Place – Mary Mehlhaff of Pierre
  • 4th Place – Alexis Fischer of Lennox

1st Place Match

  • Cherish Stern (Brookings Bobcats) 3-0, . over Ali Bissell (Sf Roosevelt) 2-1, . (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Mary Mehlhaff (Pierre) 3-1, . over Alexis Fischer (Lennox) 1-2, . (Fall 1:23)

Girls A – 185

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Marlee Shorter of Pierre
  • 2nd Place – Betsy Martinez of Sf Lincoln
  • 3rd Place – Emalee Larson of Pierre
  • 4th Place – Klely Martinez of Sf Lincoln

Round 1

  • Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 2:08)
  • Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . over Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . (Fall 4:35)

Round 2

  • Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . (Fall 1:36)
  • Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 1:19)

Round 3

  • Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . (Fall 3:02)
  • Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 1:11)

Girls A – 275

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Ciara McFarling of Pierre
  • 2nd Place – Brooke Otte of Lennox
  • 3rd Place – Maria Larson of Sf Lincoln
  • 4th Place – Allison Foote of West Central

1st Place Match

  • Ciara McFarling (Pierre) 3-0, . over Brooke Otte (Lennox) 2-1, . (Fall 5:00)

3rd Place Match

  • Maria Larson (Sf Lincoln) 3-1, . over Allison Foote (West Central) 2-2, . (Fall 3:13)

Girls B – 112

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Brittany Rieb of Bon Homme
  • 2nd Place – Alexis Hauge of Mt. Vernon- Plankinton-Corsica/Stickney
  • 3rd Place – Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys
  • 4th Place – Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

  • Brittany Rieb (Bon Homme) 3-0, . over Alexis Hauge (Mt. Vernon- Plankinton-Corsica/Stickney) 2-1, . (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys) 3-1, . over Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 2-2, . (Dec 8-7)

Girls B – 129

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Peyton Hellman of Bon Homme
  • 2nd Place – Reganne Miles of Iroquois-Doland
  • 3rd Place – Marley Guthmiler of Ipswich/Bowdle
  • 4th Place – Sara Schroder of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme) 3-0, . over Reganne Miles (Iroquois-Doland) 2-1, . (Fall 1:00)

3rd Place Match

  • Marley Guthmiler (Ipswich/Bowdle) 3-1, . over Sara Schroder (Canton) 2-2, . (Dec 4-1)

Girls B – 140

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kyla Logan of Iroquois-Doland
  • 2nd Place – Rachel Mastalir of Canton
  • 3rd Place – Emma Neu of Canton
  • 4th Place – Kennadee Shook of Lyman

1st Place Match

  • Kyla Logan (Iroquois-Doland) 3-0, . over Rachel Mastalir (Canton) 2-1, . (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Emma Neu (Canton) 3-1, . over Kennadee Shook (Lyman) 2-2, . (Dec 8-4)

Girls B – 160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kiana Major of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 2nd Place – Carly Ballinger of Canton
  • 3rd Place – Trinity Zopp of Lead Deadwood
  • 4th Place – Kieonna Smith of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Kiana Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 3-0, . over Carly Ballinger (Canton) 2-1, . (Fall 1:13)

3rd Place Match

  • Trinity Zopp (Lead Deadwood) 3-1, . over Kieonna Smith (Canton) 1-2, . (Fall 2:01)

Girls B – 185

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Carlee Laubach of Canton
  • 2nd Place – Gia Miller of Viborg Hurley
  • 3rd Place – Emma Murray of Viborg Hurley
  • 4th Place – Kaylee Dean of Canton
  • 5th Place – Kendal Middlen of Canton

Round 1

  • Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . (Fall 1:06)
  • Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 5:21)

Round 2

  • Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 0:49)
  • Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 1:11)

Round 3

  • Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 0:36)
  • Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 4:26)

Round 4

  • Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . (Fall 1:07)
  • Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 0:57)

Round 5

  • Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . (Fall 1:25)
  • Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 0:53)

Girls B – 275

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Hannah Goodhart of Sisseton
  • 2nd Place – Kiara King of Canton
  • 3rd Place – Abi Reil of Clark / Willow Lake
  • 4th Place – Lizzy Wallace of Canton
  • 5th Place – Hope Orr of Viborg Hurley

Round 1

  • Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 1:51)
  • Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 2:33)

Round 2

  • Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 1:26)
  • Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 1:56)

Round 3

  • Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 1:42)
  • Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 4:25)

Round 4

  • Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 2:52)
  • Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 1:11)

Round 5

  • Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . (Fall 3:58)
  • Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 3:03)

Girls A -112 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Eulayla Maynard of CEB-Dupree
  • 2nd Place – Ellie Jeffery of Spearfish

1st Place Match

  • Eulayla Maynard (CEB-Dupree) 1-0, . over Ellie Jeffery (Spearfish) 0-1, . (Dec 7-6)

Girls A-112 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Taylor Lindstrom of Douglas
  • 2nd Place – Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish

1st Place Match

  • Taylor Lindstrom (Douglas) 1-0, . over Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 0-1, . (Fall 2:13)

Girls A-124 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Ally Brunmaier of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

  • Ally Brunmaier (Aberdeen Central) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls A -124 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Brooklyn Brant of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place – Erika Roth of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

  • Brooklyn Brant (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Erika Roth (Rapid City Central) 0-1, . (Fall 1:54)

Girls A 131-7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Sydney Badwound of Spearfish

1st Place Match

  • Sydney Badwound (Spearfish) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls A-131 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Hady Cisar of Sf Lincoln
  • 2nd Place – Ae Si Lar of Huron

1st Place Match

  • Hady Cisar (Sf Lincoln) 1-0, . over Ae Si Lar (Huron) 0-1, . (Fall 3:00)

Girls A-143 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Abbie Culver of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place – Clare Moe of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

  • Abbie Culver (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Clare Moe (Aberdeen Central) 0-1, . (Fall 2:04)

Girls A-143 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Madison Snyder of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place – Htee Htoo of Huron

1st Place Match

  • Madison Snyder (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Htee Htoo (Huron) 0-1, . (Dec 6-2)

Girls A-167 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Morgan Woosley of Aberdeen Central
  • 2nd Place – Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

  • Morgan Woosley (Aberdeen Central) 1-0, . over Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg) 0-1, . (Fall 3:22)

Girls A-275 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Madison Holmes of Aberdeen Central
  • 2nd Place – Danica MIller of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

  • Madison Holmes (Aberdeen Central) 1-0, . over Danica MIller (Harrisburg) 0-1, . (Fall 0:55)

Girls B-112 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Darla Barnes of Lemmon/McIntosh
  • 2nd Place – Jewel Gannon of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Darla Barnes (Lemmon/McIntosh) 1-0, . over Jewel Gannon (Canton) 0-1, . (Fall 3:32)

Girls B-112 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Andrea Anderson of Canton
  • 2nd Place – Madelyn Feiock of Viborg Hurley

1st Place Match

  • Andrea Anderson (Canton) 1-0, . over Madelyn Feiock (Viborg Hurley) 0-1, . (Fall 2:48)

Girls B-129 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Sierra Stuwe of Potter Co
  • 2nd Place – Tina Shields of Lyman

1st Place Match

  • Sierra Stuwe (Potter Co) 1-0, . over Tina Shields (Lyman) 0-1, . (Fall 0:46)

Girls B-129 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jaryn Warejcka of Canton
  • 2nd Place – Cateri Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes

1st Place Match

  • Jaryn Warejcka (Canton) 1-0, . over Cateri Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes) 0-1, . (Dec 10-8)

Girls B-140 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Alexis Bryant of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 2nd Place – Olivia Geigle of Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys

1st Place Match

  • Alexis Bryant (McCook Central/Montrose) 1-0, . over Olivia Geigle (Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys) 0-1, . (For.)

Girls B-140 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Morgan Lee of Viborg Hurley
  • 2nd Place – Madelyn Ebright of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Morgan Lee (Viborg Hurley) 1-0, . over Madelyn Ebright (Canton) 0-1, . (Fall 2:44)

Girls B-160 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Sydney Wog of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Sydney Wog (Canton) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls B 160-5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Xandrea Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock
  • 2nd Place – Eilia Kessler of Viborg-Hurley

1st Place Match

  • Xandrea Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 1-0, . over Eilia Kessler (Viborg-Hurley) 0-1, . (Fall 1:55)

