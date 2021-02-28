State Wrestling Results – Saturday, February 27

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘A’ and ‘B’ state tournaments were held in Rapid City for both boys and girls on Saturday, February 27.
You can view scores from the events below:
Class ‘A’ Team Scores:
|1
|Brandon Valley
|188.0
|2
|RC Stevens
|166.5
|3
|Pierre
|144.0
|4
|Watertown
|137.0
|5
|Harrisburg
|118.5
|6
|Sturgis
|113.5
|7
|Mitchell
|103.0
|8
|Chamberlain
|70.0
|9
|Brookings
|68.0
|10
|Tea Area
|67.5
|11
|RC Central
|63.0
|12
|Huron
|60.0
|13
|Dell Rapids
|58.5
|14
|Aberdeen Central
|56.5
|15
|West Central
|50.0
|16
|Vermillion
|45.5
|17
|O`Gorman
|41.5
|18
|Spearfish
|38.0
|19
|Milbank
|26.0
|20
|Madison
|24.5
|21
|Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
|22.5
|22
|SF Washington
|16.0
|23
|Yankton
|14.0
|24
|Sf Lincoln
|12.0
|25
|Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree
|11.0
|26
|Lennox
|9.0
|27
|Dakota Valley
|7.0
|28
|Sf Roosevelt
|4.0
|29
|Douglas
|2.0
|30
|Belle Fourche
|0.0
Class ‘B’ Team Scores:
|1
|Canton
|216.5
|2
|Winner Area
|188.5
|3
|Philip Area
|176.0
|4
|Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
|129.0
|5
|Redfield Area
|110.0
|6
|Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
|70.0
|7
|McCook Central/Montrose
|66.0
|8
|Elk Point-Jefferson
|65.0
|9
|Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
|61.0
|10
|Burke/Gregory
|60.5
|11
|Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
|53.0
|11
|Howard
|53.0
|13
|Wagner
|49.5
|14
|Hot Springs
|38.5
|15
|Clark/Willow Lake
|35.0
|16
|Groton Area
|31.0
|17
|Parker
|29.0
|18
|Miller/Highmore-Harrold
|24.0
|19
|Kingsbury Co
|23.0
|20
|Custer
|22.0
|20
|Sisseton
|22.0
|22
|Webster Area
|21.5
|23
|Newell
|19.0
|24
|Harding Co
|18.0
|24
|Parkston
|18.0
|26
|Hill City
|14.0
|27
|Faulkton Area
|13.0
|27
|Marion/Freeman
|13.0
|29
|Lead-Deadwood
|12.0
|29
|Sioux Valley
|12.0
|31
|Viborg-Hurley
|11.0
|32
|Stanley County
|10.0
|33
|Tri-Valley
|6.5
|34
|Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle
|5.0
|34
|Lyman
|5.0
|34
|Mobridge-Pollock
|5.0
|37
|Bennett County
|3.0
|37
|Flandreau
|3.0
|37
|Hamlin/Castlewood
|3.0
|40
|Lemmon/McIntosh
|2.0
|41
|Britton-Hecla
|1.0
|41
|Warner/Northwestern
|1.0
|43
|Deuel
|0.0
|43
|Potter Co
|0.0
|43
|St. Thomas More
|0.0
|43
|Sully Buttes
|0.0
|43
|Tiospa Zina
|0.0
B-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 2nd Place – Maxton Brozik of Winner Area
- 3rd Place – Kipp Cordes of Philip Area
- 4th Place – Holden Hawkins of Sisseton
- 5th Place – Brady Risetter of Redfield Area
- 6th Place – Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury Co
- 7th Place – Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
- 8th Place – Tray Weiss of Custer
1st Place Match
- Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-1, Fr. over Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 30-3, Fr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
- Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 31-4, So. over Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 35-7, 7th. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Brady Risetter (Redfield Area) 35-10, So. over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 26-9, 8th. (Fall 4:42)
7th Place Match
- Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-7, 8th. over Tray Weiss (Custer) 32-12, 8th. (MD 14-5)
B-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Dragr Monson of Groton Area
- 2nd Place – Hadley Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 3rd Place – Jace Blasius of Philip Area
- 4th Place – Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 5th Place – Teague Granum of Canton
- 6th Place – Ian Metz of Sisseton
- 7th Place – Chase Hanson of Stanley County
- 8th Place – Iden Myers of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
1st Place Match
- Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 40-0, Sr. over Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 22-3, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 26-13, 8th. over Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 42-8, 8th. (TB-1 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Teague Granum (Canton) 35-7, 8th. over Ian Metz (Sisseton) 28-17, 8th. (Dec 9-2)
7th Place Match
- Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 29-8, So. over Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 22-14, 8th. (Dec 1-0)
B-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ayson Rice of Canton
- 2nd Place – Jhett Breen of Wagner
- 3rd Place – Kaleb Osborn of Winner Area
- 4th Place – Kyler Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 5th Place – Gunnar Kvistad of Clark/Willow Lake
- 6th Place – Ryker Peterson of Philip Area
- 7th Place – Cade Martian of Harding Co
- 8th Place – Landon Woodward of Custer
1st Place Match
- Ayson Rice (Canton) 36-0, Fr. over Jhett Breen (Wagner) 32-9, Fr. (For.)
3rd Place Match
- Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 28-7, Jr. over Kyler Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 39-5, Jr. over Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 25-11, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
7th Place Match
- Cade Martian (Harding Co) 28-17, Jr. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 26-17, So. (Dec 5-2)
B-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory
- 2nd Place – Jadyn Coller of Philip Area
- 3rd Place – Brady Bierema of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 4th Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
- 5th Place – Kale Ask of Canton
- 6th Place – Keaton Rohlfs of Redfield Area
- 7th Place – Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 8th Place – Dylan Zell of Kingsbury Co
1st Place Match
- Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 39-3, So. over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 27-2, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 23-9, So. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 33-12, So. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Kale Ask (Canton) 30-9, So. over Keaton Rohlfs (Redfield Area) 38-13, So. (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
- Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 27-7, 8th. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 23-9, So. (SV-1 4-2)
B-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 2nd Place – Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 3rd Place – Cael Larson of Webster Area
- 4th Place – Parker Geditz of Faulkton Area
- 5th Place – Chase Varilek of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 6th Place – Thane Simons of Philip Area
- 7th Place – Braden Weiss of Hill City
- 8th Place – Andy Meyer of Canton
1st Place Match
- Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-3, Fr. over Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 32-8, So. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Cael Larson (Webster Area) 32-5, Jr. over Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 31-9, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-4, Jr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 2:17)
7th Place Match
- Braden Weiss (Hill City) 30-13, Jr. over Andy Meyer (Canton) 35-5, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
B-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Bradyn Robbins of Redfield Area
- 2nd Place – Braden Sehr of Canton
- 3rd Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner
- 4th Place – Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place – Aaron Gilchrist of Winner Area
- 6th Place – Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 7th Place – Brandon Bosworth of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 8th Place – Alec Dobson of Kingsbury Co
1st Place Match
- Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 48-1, Sr. over Braden Sehr (Canton) 29-2, Sr. (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
- Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 37-10, Sr. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 31-13, So. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Aaron Gilchrist (Winner Area) 37-9, Sr. over Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 28-9, So. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Brandon Bosworth (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 29-13, Sr. over Alec Dobson (Kingsbury Co) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
B-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kaden Keiser of Winner Area
- 2nd Place – Lane Miller of Howard
- 3rd Place – Mason Fey of Redfield Area
- 4th Place – Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place – Blair Blasius of Philip Area
- 6th Place – Ashton Keller of Canton
- 7th Place – Jordan Vosika of Burke/Gregory
- 8th Place – Riley Roberts of Wagner
1st Place Match
- Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 40-0, Jr. over Lane Miller (Howard) 39-1, Sr. (Dec 13-6)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Fey (Redfield Area) 49-4, Jr. over Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-11, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 23-5, So. over Ashton Keller (Canton) 37-10, Fr. (Dec 5-1)
7th Place Match
- Jordan Vosika (Burke/Gregory) 23-11, Sr. over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 29-21, Fr. (Dec 8-4)
B-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – McCoy Peterson of Philip Area
- 2nd Place – Seth Peterson of Canton
- 3rd Place – Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 4th Place – John Callies of Howard
- 5th Place – Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 6th Place – Riley Orel of Winner Area
- 7th Place – Russell Sheets of Sioux Valley
- 8th Place – Rylan Peck of Burke/Gregory
1st Place Match
- McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 26-1, Jr. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 37-6, So. over John Callies (Howard) 38-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-8, So. over Riley Orel (Winner Area) 31-6, So. (Fall 2:37)
7th Place Match
- Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 19-7, Jr. over Rylan Peck (Burke/Gregory) 23-16, Fr. (Inj. 1:18)
B-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Burk Blasius of Philip Area
- 2nd Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton
- 3rd Place – Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 4th Place – Dylan Whitley of Redfield Area
- 5th Place – Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place – Jack Kruger of Winner Area
- 7th Place – Ty Beyer of Howard
- 8th Place – Parker Noem of Custer
1st Place Match
- Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 33-1, Fr. over Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 34-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 31-6, Jr. over Dylan Whitley (Redfield Area) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 39-8, So. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 33-8, So. (SV-1 4-3)
7th Place Match
- Ty Beyer (Howard) 33-10, Jr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 26-9, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
B-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sam Kruger of Winner Area
- 2nd Place – Luke Richardson of Canton
- 3rd Place – Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
- 4th Place – Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place – Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood
- 6th Place – Tucker Even of Burke/Gregory
- 7th Place – Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 8th Place – Holden Havlik of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
1st Place Match
- Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 38-0, Sr. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 34-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
- Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 37-6, Fr. over Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 38-9, So. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
- Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 34-13, Sr. over Tucker Even (Burke/Gregory) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 9-3)
7th Place Match
- Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 40-13, So. over Holden Havlik (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 30-12, 8th. (Dec 5-2)
B-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Spencer Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 2nd Place – Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place – Corbin Schwartz of Redfield Area
- 4th Place – Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake
- 5th Place – Tanner Meyers of Canton
- 6th Place – Jesse Hostutler of Philip Area
- 7th Place – Joey Cole of Winner Area
- 8th Place – Nolan Dvorak of Wagner
1st Place Match
- Spencer Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-3, Sr. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-7, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
- Corbin Schwartz (Redfield Area) 42-6, Jr. over Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 38-5, Jr. (TB-1 6-1)
5th Place Match
- Tanner Meyers (Canton) 35-8, So. over Jesse Hostutler (Philip Area) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
- Joey Cole (Winner Area) 22-9, Jr. over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 31-19, Jr. (Fall 1:17)
B-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cody Donnelly of Philip Area
- 2nd Place – Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 3rd Place – Levi Nightingale of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 4th Place – Caleb McGregor of Newell
- 5th Place – Charley Pravecek of Winner Area
- 6th Place – Taron Serr of Burke/Gregory
- 7th Place – Charlie Patten of Parker
- 8th Place – Josh Merkle of Canton
1st Place Match
- Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 30-0, Sr. over Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-3, Sr. (Fall 5:34)
3rd Place Match
- Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-4, Jr. over Caleb McGregor (Newell) 32-6, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Charley Pravecek (Winner Area) 25-15, Jr. over Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 28-15, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Charlie Patten (Parker) 43-7, So. over Josh Merkle (Canton) 37-9, So. (TB-1 2-1)
B-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Marshall Baldwin of Canton
- 2nd Place – Preston Norrid of Winner Area
- 3rd Place – Cole Pranger of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 4th Place – Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs
- 5th Place – Grey Gilbert of Harding Co
- 6th Place – Clayton Smith of Marion/Freeman
- 7th Place – Levi Wieman of Parker
- 8th Place – Ethan Nehlich of Tri-Valley
1st Place Match
- Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 41-2, Jr. over Preston Norrid (Winner Area) 27-2, Sr. (Fall 1:01)
3rd Place Match
- Cole Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 30-6, Jr. over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 37-9, So. over Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 30-11, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
7th Place Match
- Levi Wieman (Parker) 27-26, Fr. over Ethan Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 34-9, Sr. (DQ)
B-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Quinten Christensen of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 2nd Place – Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area
- 3rd Place – Zach Richardson of Canton
- 4th Place – Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place – Kellen Cassidy of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 6th Place – Collin Graves of Viborg-Hurley
- 7th Place – Geoff Dunkelberger of Parker
- 8th Place – Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock
1st Place Match
- Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 38-1, Jr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 28-4, Jr. (Fall 6:24)
3rd Place Match
- Zach Richardson (Canton) 35-3, Sr. over Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 13-4, Sr. (Fall 0:25)
5th Place Match
- Kellen Cassidy (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 27-6, Jr. over Collin Graves (Viborg-Hurley) 37-11, Sr. (MD 19-5)
7th Place Match
- Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 37-13, Sr. over Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 30-11, So. (Dec 5-2)
A-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
- 3rd Place – Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central
- 4th Place – Chandler Carda of West Central
- 5th Place – Nolan Miles of Brookings
- 6th Place – Korbin Osborn of Sturgis
- 7th Place – Caleb Hodges of Madison
- 8th Place – Evan Eckholm of RC Stevens
1st Place Match
- Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 33-1, Fr. over Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 36-2, Fr. (MD 13-2)
3rd Place Match
- Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 38-7, Fr. over Chandler Carda (West Central) 30-8, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Nolan Miles (Brookings) 30-7, Fr. over Korbin Osborn (Sturgis) 20-17, Fr. (MD 12-4)
7th Place Match
- Caleb Hodges (Madison) 23-15, 7th. over Evan Eckholm (RC Stevens) 23-12, So. (Dec 2-1)
A-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area
- 2nd Place – Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens
- 3rd Place – Josh Hoffman of Spearfish
- 4th Place – Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
- 5th Place – Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids
- 6th Place – Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central
- 7th Place – Logan Brown of RC Central
- 8th Place – Jacob Wolfe of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 44-0, Jr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 36-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 40-8, Sr. over Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 29-13, So. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
- Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 34-12, Sr. over Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 29-14, 8th. (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match
- Logan Brown (RC Central) 24-23, Fr. over Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 15-4, Sr. (MD 9-1)
A-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Logan Graf of RC Stevens
- 2nd Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Tucker Bahm of Yankton
- 5th Place – Connor Hanson of Watertown
- 6th Place – Truman Stoller of Madison
- 7th Place – Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
- 8th Place – Maverick Simons of Sturgis
1st Place Match
- Logan Graf (RC Stevens) 37-0, Jr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 31-5, So. (MD 15-4)
3rd Place Match
- Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 32-5, So. over Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Connor Hanson (Watertown) 20-10, Jr. over Truman Stoller (Madison) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 33-15, 8th. over Maverick Simons (Sturgis) 26-11, So. (Dec 3-0)
A-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Blake Judson of Pierre
- 3rd Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Brock Martin of Aberdeen Central
- 5th Place – Logan Desersa of Sturgis
- 6th Place – Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 7th Place – Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
- 8th Place – Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 26-0, So. over Blake Judson (Pierre) 28-5, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 43-2, So. over Brock Martin (Aberdeen Central) 30-9, Jr. (Dec 11-4)
5th Place Match
- Logan Desersa (Sturgis) 24-9, Sr. over Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 9-8)
7th Place Match
- Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 34-5, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 32-9, 8th. (Dec 6-3)
A-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids
- 2nd Place – Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Kelton Olson of Sturgis
- 4th Place – Kahlor Hindman of Pierre
- 5th Place – Jacob McCormick of RC Stevens
- 6th Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area
- 7th Place – Brock Sparks of Mitchell
- 8th Place – Brayden Christensen of Milbank
1st Place Match
- Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 40-3, Sr. over Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 38-3, So. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 31-3, Jr. over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 29-10, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Jacob McCormick (RC Stevens) 27-16, Jr. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
7th Place Match
- Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 35-8, Jr. over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 26-17, So. (Fall 1:25)
A-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cael Larson of RC Central
- 2nd Place – Beau Beavers of O`Gorman
- 3rd Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Hayden Shaffer of Pierre
- 5th Place – Corter Doney of RC Stevens
- 6th Place – Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis
- 7th Place – Sam Olson of Madison
- 8th Place – Elijah Leonhardt of Sf Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Cael Larson (RC Central) 33-0, Sr. over Beau Beavers (O`Gorman) 40-2, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:40 (21-6))
3rd Place Match
- Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 43-8, Fr. over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 29-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Corter Doney (RC Stevens) 19-11, So. over Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 14-10, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match
- Sam Olson (Madison) 30-9, Sr. over Elijah Leonhardt (Sf Roosevelt) 28-18, Sr. (Dec 9-8)
A-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain
- 2nd Place – Tyson Johnson of Pierre
- 3rd Place – Zach McKee of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place – Robby Edberg of West Central
- 5th Place – Nate Sprenkle of O`Gorman
- 6th Place – Bryan Roselles of RC Stevens
- 7th Place – Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
1st Place Match
- Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 45-4, Sr. over Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 31-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 30-6, Sr. over Robby Edberg (West Central) 29-7, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
- Nate Sprenkle (O`Gorman) 27-15, Sr. over Bryan Roselles (RC Stevens) 30-13, Jr. (Fall 4:44)
7th Place Match
- Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 28-25, Fr. over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-7, So. (DQ)
A-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Benson of RC Stevens
- 2nd Place – Ben Althoff of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place – Bailey Badwound of Spearfish
- 5th Place – TJ Morrison of RC Central
- 6th Place – Deegan Houska of Pierre
- 7th Place – Tucker Vilhauer of Mitchell
- 8th Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank
1st Place Match
- Riley Benson (RC Stevens) 29-2, Jr. over Ben Althoff (Watertown) 30-7, Jr. (Dec 14-12)
3rd Place Match
- Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 37-4, Sr. over Bailey Badwound (Spearfish) 36-10, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- TJ Morrison (RC Central) 31-4, Sr. over Deegan Houska (Pierre) 24-16, So. (Dec 6-4)
7th Place Match
- Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 30-12, Jr. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 29-13, So. (Fall 5:11)
A-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Wren Jacobs of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Tyson Degen of Mitchell
- 4th Place – Tyler Voorhees of RC Stevens
- 5th Place – Lucas Hofer of Huron
- 6th Place – Mac Young of Watertown
- 7th Place – Graydon Bakke of RC Central
- 8th Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central
1st Place Match
- Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 25-1, Sr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 28-1, Sr. (OT 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Tyson Degen (Mitchell) 30-8, Sr. over Tyler Voorhees (RC Stevens) 16-5, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Lucas Hofer (Huron) 21-6, Sr. over Mac Young (Watertown) 30-10, Jr. (Fall 1:18)
7th Place Match
- Graydon Bakke (RC Central) 28-15, So. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 30-9, So. (Dec 11-4)
A-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Lexan Thorson of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
- 5th Place – Samuel Calvert of Aberdeen Central
- 6th Place – Emerant Beyene Balmong of Sf Lincoln
- 7th Place – Landin Winter of RC Central
- 8th Place – Jack Kratz of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 33-0, So. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 24-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 37-4, So. over Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 44-7, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Samuel Calvert (Aberdeen Central) 33-14, Sr. over Emerant Beyene Balmong (Sf Lincoln) 28-11, Sr. (Fall 4:15)
7th Place Match
- Landin Winter (RC Central) 23-12, Jr. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
A-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyson Lien of Huron
- 2nd Place – Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell
- 4th Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – Hunter Stambach of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree
- 6th Place – Tyler Rudebusch of Watertown
- 7th Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings
- 8th Place – Gavin Stotts of Pierre
1st Place Match
- Tyson Lien (Huron) 35-1, Sr. over Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 44-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 36-6, Jr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 26-8, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Stambach (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 27-6, Sr. over Tyler Rudebusch (Watertown) 16-7, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
7th Place Match
- Nolan Archer (Brookings) 27-9, Sr. over Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 26-14, So. (Fall 5:47)
A-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Ryan Brink of RC Stevens
- 3rd Place – Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain
- 4th Place – Toby Schneck of Milbank
- 5th Place – Carter Tuntland of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Brock Eitreim of Watertown
- 7th Place – Jacob Larson of Pierre
- 8th Place – Jase Langbehn of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 32-0, Jr. over Ryan Brink (RC Stevens) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 4:40)
3rd Place Match
- Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 37-11, So. over Toby Schneck (Milbank) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
- Carter Tuntland (Harrisburg) 43-7, Sr. over Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 27-15, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Jacob Larson (Pierre) 25-12, Sr. over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 38-12, So. (Fall 3:40)
A-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Regan Bollweg of Pierre
- 2nd Place – Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Connor Wirtjes of Watertown
- 4th Place – Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
- 5th Place – Wyatt Winter of Mitchell
- 6th Place – Tristan Cardona of Huron
- 7th Place – James Olson of Brookings
- 8th Place – Eli Huot of RC Stevens
1st Place Match
- Regan Bollweg (Pierre) 26-0, Sr. over Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 39-4, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Wirtjes (Watertown) 23-6, Sr. over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 42-11, Jr. (Fall 4:33)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Winter (Mitchell) 33-10, Sr. over Tristan Cardona (Huron) 22-13, Sr. (Fall 2:25)
7th Place Match
- James Olson (Brookings) 26-14, So. over Eli Huot (RC Stevens) 25-15, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
A-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Beau Foote of Mitchell
- 3rd Place – Preston Taylor of Pierre
- 4th Place – Canyon Burkard of Chamberlain
- 5th Place – Sebastian Cardona of Huron
- 6th Place – Zach Brady of Vermillion
- 7th Place – Michael Vroman of SF Washington
- 8th Place – Tyler Dean of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 43-0, Fr. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 22-4, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Preston Taylor (Pierre) 30-6, Sr. over Canyon Burkard (Chamberlain) 38-12, Fr. (Fall 0:13)
5th Place Match
- Sebastian Cardona (Huron) 29-9, Sr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 33-9, Jr. (Fall 2:16)
7th Place Match
- Michael Vroman (SF Washington) 30-10, Jr. over Tyler Dean (Watertown) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 2:33)
Girls A – 112
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Maraia Kruske of Spearfish
- 2nd Place – Shea Irion of Spearfish
- 3rd Place – Sydney Uhrig of Pierre
- 4th Place – Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
- Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 3-0, . over Shea Irion (Spearfish) 2-1, . (Fall 5:56)
3rd Place Match
- Sydney Uhrig (Pierre) 3-1, . over Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) 2-2, . (Dec 10-7)
Girls A – 124
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Paige Denke of Rapid City Stevens
- 2nd Place – Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Celeste Katcheak of Rapid City Stevens
- 4th Place – Hailey Rodriguez of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
- Paige Denke (Rapid City Stevens) 3-0, . over Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg) 2-1, . (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
- Celeste Katcheak (Rapid City Stevens) 3-1, . over Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche) 2-2, . (Dec 7-5)
Girls A – 131
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton Gazelles
- 2nd Place – Gianna Stangeland of Pierre
- 3rd Place – Melina Frank of Aberdeen Central
- 4th Place – Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
- Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton Gazelles) 3-0, . over Gianna Stangeland (Pierre) 2-1, . (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Melina Frank (Aberdeen Central) 3-1, . over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 2-2, . (Fall 4:01)
Girls A – 143
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Taylor Graveman of Spearfish
- 2nd Place – Hattie Baldwin of Pierre
- 3rd Place – Ehler Klay of Huron
- 4th Place – Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) 3-0, . over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre) 2-1, . (Fall 1:17)
3rd Place Match
- Ehler Klay (Huron) 3-1, . over Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, . (Fall 3:43)
Girls A – 167
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cherish Stern of Brookings Bobcats
- 2nd Place – Ali Bissell of Sf Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Mary Mehlhaff of Pierre
- 4th Place – Alexis Fischer of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Cherish Stern (Brookings Bobcats) 3-0, . over Ali Bissell (Sf Roosevelt) 2-1, . (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Mary Mehlhaff (Pierre) 3-1, . over Alexis Fischer (Lennox) 1-2, . (Fall 1:23)
Girls A – 185
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Marlee Shorter of Pierre
- 2nd Place – Betsy Martinez of Sf Lincoln
- 3rd Place – Emalee Larson of Pierre
- 4th Place – Klely Martinez of Sf Lincoln
Round 1
- Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 2:08)
- Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . over Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . (Fall 4:35)
Round 2
- Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . (Fall 1:36)
- Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 1:19)
Round 3
- Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . (Fall 3:02)
- Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 1:11)
Girls A – 275
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ciara McFarling of Pierre
- 2nd Place – Brooke Otte of Lennox
- 3rd Place – Maria Larson of Sf Lincoln
- 4th Place – Allison Foote of West Central
1st Place Match
- Ciara McFarling (Pierre) 3-0, . over Brooke Otte (Lennox) 2-1, . (Fall 5:00)
3rd Place Match
- Maria Larson (Sf Lincoln) 3-1, . over Allison Foote (West Central) 2-2, . (Fall 3:13)
Girls B – 112
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brittany Rieb of Bon Homme
- 2nd Place – Alexis Hauge of Mt. Vernon- Plankinton-Corsica/Stickney
- 3rd Place – Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys
- 4th Place – Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
1st Place Match
- Brittany Rieb (Bon Homme) 3-0, . over Alexis Hauge (Mt. Vernon- Plankinton-Corsica/Stickney) 2-1, . (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
- Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys) 3-1, . over Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 2-2, . (Dec 8-7)
Girls B – 129
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Peyton Hellman of Bon Homme
- 2nd Place – Reganne Miles of Iroquois-Doland
- 3rd Place – Marley Guthmiler of Ipswich/Bowdle
- 4th Place – Sara Schroder of Canton
1st Place Match
- Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme) 3-0, . over Reganne Miles (Iroquois-Doland) 2-1, . (Fall 1:00)
3rd Place Match
- Marley Guthmiler (Ipswich/Bowdle) 3-1, . over Sara Schroder (Canton) 2-2, . (Dec 4-1)
Girls B – 140
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kyla Logan of Iroquois-Doland
- 2nd Place – Rachel Mastalir of Canton
- 3rd Place – Emma Neu of Canton
- 4th Place – Kennadee Shook of Lyman
1st Place Match
- Kyla Logan (Iroquois-Doland) 3-0, . over Rachel Mastalir (Canton) 2-1, . (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
- Emma Neu (Canton) 3-1, . over Kennadee Shook (Lyman) 2-2, . (Dec 8-4)
Girls B – 160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kiana Major of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 2nd Place – Carly Ballinger of Canton
- 3rd Place – Trinity Zopp of Lead Deadwood
- 4th Place – Kieonna Smith of Canton
1st Place Match
- Kiana Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 3-0, . over Carly Ballinger (Canton) 2-1, . (Fall 1:13)
3rd Place Match
- Trinity Zopp (Lead Deadwood) 3-1, . over Kieonna Smith (Canton) 1-2, . (Fall 2:01)
Girls B – 185
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Carlee Laubach of Canton
- 2nd Place – Gia Miller of Viborg Hurley
- 3rd Place – Emma Murray of Viborg Hurley
- 4th Place – Kaylee Dean of Canton
- 5th Place – Kendal Middlen of Canton
Round 1
- Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . (Fall 1:06)
- Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 5:21)
Round 2
- Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 0:49)
- Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 1:11)
Round 3
- Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 0:36)
- Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 4:26)
Round 4
- Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . (Fall 1:07)
- Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 0:57)
Round 5
- Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . (Fall 1:25)
- Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 0:53)
Girls B – 275
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Hannah Goodhart of Sisseton
- 2nd Place – Kiara King of Canton
- 3rd Place – Abi Reil of Clark / Willow Lake
- 4th Place – Lizzy Wallace of Canton
- 5th Place – Hope Orr of Viborg Hurley
Round 1
- Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 1:51)
- Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 2:33)
Round 2
- Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 1:26)
- Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 1:56)
Round 3
- Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 1:42)
- Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 4:25)
Round 4
- Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 2:52)
- Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 1:11)
Round 5
- Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . (Fall 3:58)
- Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 3:03)
Girls A -112 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Eulayla Maynard of CEB-Dupree
- 2nd Place – Ellie Jeffery of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Eulayla Maynard (CEB-Dupree) 1-0, . over Ellie Jeffery (Spearfish) 0-1, . (Dec 7-6)
Girls A-112 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Taylor Lindstrom of Douglas
- 2nd Place – Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Taylor Lindstrom (Douglas) 1-0, . over Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 0-1, . (Fall 2:13)
Girls A-124 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ally Brunmaier of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
- Ally Brunmaier (Aberdeen Central) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)
Girls A -124 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brooklyn Brant of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Erika Roth of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
- Brooklyn Brant (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Erika Roth (Rapid City Central) 0-1, . (Fall 1:54)
Girls A 131-7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sydney Badwound of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Sydney Badwound (Spearfish) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)
Girls A-131 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Hady Cisar of Sf Lincoln
- 2nd Place – Ae Si Lar of Huron
1st Place Match
- Hady Cisar (Sf Lincoln) 1-0, . over Ae Si Lar (Huron) 0-1, . (Fall 3:00)
Girls A-143 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Abbie Culver of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Clare Moe of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
- Abbie Culver (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Clare Moe (Aberdeen Central) 0-1, . (Fall 2:04)
Girls A-143 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Madison Snyder of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Htee Htoo of Huron
1st Place Match
- Madison Snyder (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Htee Htoo (Huron) 0-1, . (Dec 6-2)
Girls A-167 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Morgan Woosley of Aberdeen Central
- 2nd Place – Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Morgan Woosley (Aberdeen Central) 1-0, . over Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg) 0-1, . (Fall 3:22)
Girls A-275 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Madison Holmes of Aberdeen Central
- 2nd Place – Danica MIller of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Madison Holmes (Aberdeen Central) 1-0, . over Danica MIller (Harrisburg) 0-1, . (Fall 0:55)
Girls B-112 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Darla Barnes of Lemmon/McIntosh
- 2nd Place – Jewel Gannon of Canton
1st Place Match
- Darla Barnes (Lemmon/McIntosh) 1-0, . over Jewel Gannon (Canton) 0-1, . (Fall 3:32)
Girls B-112 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Andrea Anderson of Canton
- 2nd Place – Madelyn Feiock of Viborg Hurley
1st Place Match
- Andrea Anderson (Canton) 1-0, . over Madelyn Feiock (Viborg Hurley) 0-1, . (Fall 2:48)
Girls B-129 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sierra Stuwe of Potter Co
- 2nd Place – Tina Shields of Lyman
1st Place Match
- Sierra Stuwe (Potter Co) 1-0, . over Tina Shields (Lyman) 0-1, . (Fall 0:46)
Girls B-129 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jaryn Warejcka of Canton
- 2nd Place – Cateri Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes
1st Place Match
- Jaryn Warejcka (Canton) 1-0, . over Cateri Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes) 0-1, . (Dec 10-8)
Girls B-140 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alexis Bryant of McCook Central/Montrose
- 2nd Place – Olivia Geigle of Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys
1st Place Match
- Alexis Bryant (McCook Central/Montrose) 1-0, . over Olivia Geigle (Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys) 0-1, . (For.)
Girls B-140 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Morgan Lee of Viborg Hurley
- 2nd Place – Madelyn Ebright of Canton
1st Place Match
- Morgan Lee (Viborg Hurley) 1-0, . over Madelyn Ebright (Canton) 0-1, . (Fall 2:44)
Girls B-160 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sydney Wog of Canton
1st Place Match
- Sydney Wog (Canton) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)
Girls B 160-5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Xandrea Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock
- 2nd Place – Eilia Kessler of Viborg-Hurley
1st Place Match
- Xandrea Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 1-0, . over Eilia Kessler (Viborg-Hurley) 0-1, . (Fall 1:55)