RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 State Wrestling Tournament was held in Rapid City. The individual championships began on Thursday and concluded with the placing matches on Friday.
You can view the placing match results from girls along with class ‘A’ and ‘B’ boys.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
|1
|Pierre T.F.Riggs
|167.0
|2
|Canton
|134.5
|3
|Spearfish
|72.0
|4
|Lakota Tech
|71.0
|5
|Rapid City Stevens
|64.0
|6
|Brookings
|63.0
|7
|Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda
|57.0
|8
|Watertown
|53.0
|9
|Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
|52.0
|10
|Harrisburg
|49.0
CLASS ‘A’ TEAM SCORES
|1
|Brandon Valley
|208.5
|2
|Watertown
|184.5
|3
|Pierre T.F. Riggs
|182.0
|4
|Sturgis Brown
|139.0
|5
|Harrisburg
|107.0
|6
|Tea Area
|101.0
|7
|West Central
|94.0
|8
|Rapid City Stevens
|93.0
|9
|Aberdeen Central
|88.0
|10
|Brookings
|71.0
CLASS ‘B’ TEAM SCORES
|1
|Canton
|163.5
|2
|Winner Area
|126.5
|3
|Philip Area
|126.0
|4
|Custer
|119.0
|5
|McCook Central/Montrose
|112.5
|6
|Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
|97.0
|7
|Redfield
|75.0
|8
|Miller/Highmore-Harrold
|73.0
|9
|Wagner
|58.5
|10
|Parker
|54.5
GIRLS PLACING MATCHES
G-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Maraia Kruske of Spearfish
- 2nd Place – Sydney Uhrig of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 3rd Place – Mary-Katherine Joseph of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Olivia Anderson of Watertown
- 5th Place – Trinity Duran of Rapid City Stevens
- 6th Place – Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 7th Place – Frankie Kranz of Mitchell
- 8th Place – Kyra Vandenberg of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
- Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 34-3, Sr. over Sydney Uhrig (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 34-7, Jr. (Fall 0:59)
3rd Place Match
- Mary-Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley) 30-6, Jr. over Olivia Anderson (Watertown) 36-14, 7th. (Fall 0:35)
5th Place Match
- Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens) 37-14, So. over Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 20-4, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 36-14, 8th. over Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche) 23-10, 8th. (MD 12-2)
G-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sara Schroder of Canton
- 2nd Place – Brookyln Baird of Sturgis Brown
- 3rd Place – Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Stevens
- 4th Place – Lexie Hillmer of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 5th Place – Dani Batchelor of Clark/Willow Lake
- 6th Place – Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central
- 7th Place – Hailey Rodriguez of Belle Fourche
- 8th Place – Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Sara Schroder (Canton) 34-1, Jr. over Brookyln Baird (Sturgis Brown) 28-3, Jr. (Fall 3:30)
3rd Place Match
- Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Stevens) 40-11, Sr. over Lexie Hillmer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-18, 7th. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Dani Batchelor (Clark/Willow Lake) 25-9, Jr. over Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) 33-11, Jr. (Fall 4:59)
7th Place Match
- Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche) 25-7, Sr. over Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 31-20, So. (Fall 2:35)
G-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Britney Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 3rd Place – Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh
- 4th Place – Alexis Bryant of McCook Central/Montrose
- 5th Place – Danny Borja of Mitchell
- 6th Place – Aubrey Jensen of Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda
- 7th Place – Kezrey Benning of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 8th Place – Shelby Shrake of Chamberlain Girls
1st Place Match
- Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg) 36-2, Fr. over Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 39-3, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
- Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh) 43-3, Fr. over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central/Montrose) 33-9, Fr. (SV-1 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Danny Borja (Mitchell) 38-9, Fr. over Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 25-16, Fr. (Fall 4:08)
7th Place Match
- Kezrey Benning (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 32-17, Fr. over Shelby Shrake (Chamberlain Girls) 24-14, So. (MD 12-1)
G-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Peyton Hellmann of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 2nd Place – Cateri Yellow Hawk of Sully Buttes
- 3rd Place – Dani Ringstmeyer of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 4th Place – Htee Htoo of Huron
- 5th Place – Madison Snyder of Sturgis Brown
- 6th Place – Kieonna Smith of Canton
- 7th Place – Jessica Waln of Lakota Tech
- 8th Place – Alexa Swaney of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
- Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 41-1, So. over Cateri Yellow Hawk (Sully Buttes) 24-6, Fr. (Fall 1:39)
3rd Place Match
- Dani Ringstmeyer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-12, So. over Htee Htoo (Huron) 32-12, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match
- Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown) 28-8, Jr. over Kieonna Smith (Canton) 21-15, Jr. (For.)
7th Place Match
- Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech) 23-8, So. over Alexa Swaney (Belle Fourche) 17-10, So. (Fall 1:53)
G-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Taylor Graveman of Spearfish
- 2nd Place – Gianna Stangeland of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 3rd Place – Giada Scherich of Lakota Tech
- 4th Place – Johanna Steinlicht of Brookings
- 5th Place – Brooke Grajczyk of Webster Area
- 6th Place – EhLer Klay of Huron
- 7th Place – Victoria Verhey of St. Thomas More
- 8th Place – Katelyn Yexley of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) 45-0, Sr. over Gianna Stangeland (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 32-7, Sr. (MD 13-0)
3rd Place Match
- Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech) 23-5, So. over Johanna Steinlicht (Brookings) 25-9, So. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Brooke Grajczyk (Webster Area) 19-11, 7th. over EhLer Klay (Huron) 24-10, Sr. (SV-1 12-10)
7th Place Match
- Victoria Verhey (St. Thomas More) 24-12, Jr. over Katelyn Yexley (Watertown) 20-27, Fr. (Dec 2-1)
G-142
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton
- 2nd Place – Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Jayden Lange of Flandreau
- 4th Place – Abbigail Lewis of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 5th Place – Summer Guthmiller of Sioux Valley
- 6th Place – Marieda Kalahar of Rapid City Stevens
- 7th Place – Sarah Rickenbach of Hot Springs
- 8th Place – Atlantis Witt of Todd County
1st Place Match
- Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton) 36-2, Sr. over Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 20-3, Sr. (TB-1 5-4)
3rd Place Match
- Jayden Lange (Flandreau) 29-3, Sr. over Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-8, 8th. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley) 33-10, 8th. over Marieda Kalahar (Rapid City Stevens) 31-12, So. (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
- Sarah Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 23-11, 8th. over Atlantis Witt (Todd County) 20-14, Sr. (Fall 1:47)
G-154
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Katrina Gibson of Aberdeen Central
- 2nd Place – Elena Brennan of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place – Natalia Long of Canton
- 4th Place – Jordan Waln of Lakota Tech
- 5th Place – Maya Erickson of Brookings
- 6th Place – Rhiannen Heimdal of Harrisburg
- 7th Place – Kadie Mendel of Rapid City Stevens
- 8th Place – Hattie Baldwin of Pierre T.F.Riggs
1st Place Match
- Katrina Gibson (Aberdeen Central) 35-8, Jr. over Elena Brennan (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 12-8, So. (Fall 2:13)
3rd Place Match
- Natalia Long (Canton) 23-10, 8th. over Jordan Waln (Lakota Tech) 14-8, Jr. (Fall 4:04)
5th Place Match
- Maya Erickson (Brookings) 17-8, Sr. over Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg) 22-18, Fr. (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match
- Kadie Mendel (Rapid City Stevens) 28-17, Jr. over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 34-12, Sr. (Fall 0:14)
G-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Carlee Laubach of Canton
- 2nd Place – Maizy Mathis of Brookings
- 3rd Place – Brianna Johnson of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Gia Miller of Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda
- 5th Place – Ireland Templeton of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 6th Place – Hannah Reidt of Chamberlain Girls
- 7th Place – Marlee Heltzel of Spearfish
- 8th Place – Arlisa Waln of Lakota Tech
1st Place Match
- Carlee Laubach (Canton) 25-1, Sr. over Maizy Mathis (Brookings) 20-7, Jr. (Fall 0:58)
3rd Place Match
- Brianna Johnson (Tea Area) 19-10, Jr. over Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 28-10, Jr. (Fall 0:36)
5th Place Match
- Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 35-13, So. over Hannah Reidt (Chamberlain Girls) 9-15, Sr. (Fall 2:48)
7th Place Match
- Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish) 23-20, 7th. over Arlisa Waln (Lakota Tech) 18-15, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
G-190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Zoë Adam of Canton
- 2nd Place – Marlee Shorter of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 3rd Place – Lauren Petersen of Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda
- 4th Place – Jessica Mckenney of Custer
- 5th Place – Allison Konrad of Watertown
- 6th Place – Tailie Brehm of Rapid City Stevens
- 7th Place – Zoey Holtz of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood
- 8th Place – Eriah Big Crow of Lakota Tech
1st Place Match
- Zoë Adam (Canton) 22-1, Sr. over Marlee Shorter (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 26-5, Sr. (TB-1 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 24-11, Sr. over Jessica Mckenney (Custer) 19-8, 8th. (Fall 2:19)
5th Place Match
- Allison Konrad (Watertown) 25-15, Fr. over Tailie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens) 24-18, Fr. (Fall 4:22)
7th Place Match
- Zoey Holtz (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 9-8, So. over Eriah Big Crow (Lakota Tech) 12-6, So. (Fall 0:58)
G-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ciara McFarling of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 2nd Place – Hope Orr of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Kiara King of Canton
- 4th Place – Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place – Alissa Ault of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 6th Place – Allison Foote of West Central
- 7th Place – Destiny Triplet of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood
- 8th Place – Unique Clairmont of Todd County
1st Place Match
- Ciara McFarling (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 22-0, So. over Hope Orr (Watertown) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 5:29)
3rd Place Match
- Kiara King (Canton) 14-6, Jr. over Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-8, Jr. (Fall 3:26)
5th Place Match
- Alissa Ault (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 16-14, Fr. over Allison Foote (West Central) 10-11, Jr. (Fall 1:56)
7th Place Match
- Destiny Triplet (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 23-5, So. over Unique Clairmont (Todd County) 12-19, Fr. (Fall 2:19)
CLASS ‘A’ BOYS PLACING MATCHES
A-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gage Lohr of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Brendon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 4th Place – Tate Helmbolt of Brookings
- 5th Place – Shea Richter of Rapid City Stevens
- 6th Place – Korbin Bunch of Sturgis Brown
- 7th Place – Pierce Hurd of Rapid City Central
- 8th Place – Owen Fischer of Milbank
1st Place Match
- Gage Lohr (Watertown) 44-4, 8th. over Brendon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 37-5, 8th. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 49-5, So. over Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 31-9, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 38-16, Fr. over Korbin Bunch (Sturgis Brown) 29-8, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
- Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central) 42-7, 8th. over Owen Fischer (Milbank) 31-12, So. (MD 10-2)
A-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Alex Oedekoven of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 3rd Place – Karson Vessells of West Central
- 4th Place – Brayden Collins of Rapid City Stevens
- 5th Place – Tyler Woodring of Tea Area
- 6th Place – Teryn Zebroski of Sturgis Brown
- 7th Place – Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place – Porter Lozenski of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
- Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 35-3, Jr. over Alex Oedekoven (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-6, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Karson Vessells (West Central) 40-3, 8th. over Brayden Collins (Rapid City Stevens) 33-18, So. (Fall 2:29)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 36-10, Fr. over Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 39-9, Jr. (Dec 11-7)
7th Place Match
- Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 32-15, Fr. over Porter Lozenski (Aberdeen Central) 24-18, 7th. (Dec 3-1)
A-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Corbin Zent of Rapid City Stevens
- 3rd Place – John Jeffery of Spearfish
- 4th Place – Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis Brown
- 5th Place – Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Graham Wilde of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 7th Place – Landon Walker of Brandon Valley
- 8th Place – Ian Metz of Sisseton
1st Place Match
- Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 48-0, Jr. over Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) 43-13, Jr. (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match
- John Jeffery (Spearfish) 45-11, Jr. over Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 44-10, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 29-12, Jr. over Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 34-16, Fr. (Dec 8-2)
7th Place Match
- Landon Walker (Brandon Valley) 19-9, So. over Ian Metz (Sisseton) 15-4, So. (Inj. 0:00)
A-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
- 2nd Place – Nolan Miles of Brookings
- 3rd Place – Weston Everson of Watertown
- 4th Place – Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central
- 7th Place – Dee Daniels of Sturgis Brown
- 8th Place – Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 50-3, Sr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 26-6, Jr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
- Weston Everson (Watertown) 46-8, Sr. over Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 25-8, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 33-8, Sr. over Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 43-7, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) 33-14, Jr. over Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 39-15, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
A-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Braden Le of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Caleb Hodges of Madison
- 4th Place – Holden Hawkins of Sisseton
- 5th Place – Tate Huff of Aberdeen Central
- 6th Place – Beau Peters of Sturgis Brown
- 7th Place – Holden Hight of O`Gorman
- 8th Place – Joe Juenger of Rapid City Stevens
1st Place Match
- Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 42-1, Sr. over Braden Le (Watertown) 35-13, Sr. (Fall 3:25)
3rd Place Match
- Caleb Hodges (Madison) 37-6, Fr. over Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 39-12, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Tate Huff (Aberdeen Central) 38-18, So. over Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) 35-19, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
7th Place Match
- Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 31-22, So. over Joe Juenger (Rapid City Stevens) 33-18, So. (Dec 2-0)
A-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Tristan Spencer of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 3rd Place – Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 4th Place – Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place – Thayne Elshere of Sturgis Brown
- 6th Place – Riley Dighton of Belle Fourche
- 7th Place – Derek Hanson of Watertown
- 8th Place – Parker Wilson of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 40-0, Sr. over Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 38-5, Jr. (Fall 0:29)
3rd Place Match
- Michael Roob (Vermillion) 34-9, So. over Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 42-11, So. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) 33-11, Sr. over Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) 32-12, Fr. (Fall 1:22)
7th Place Match
- Derek Hanson (Watertown) 27-20, Jr. over Parker Wilson (Tea Area) 41-20, So. (MD 11-2)
A-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Moses Gross of Huron
- 3rd Place – Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central
- 4th Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
- 5th Place – Chandler Carda of West Central
- 6th Place – Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
- 7th Place – Chase Carda of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 8th Place – Kalvin Ketelsen of Sturgis Brown
1st Place Match
- Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 39-1, Sr. over Moses Gross (Huron) 40-4, So. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 36-7, So. over Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 39-9, Sr. (Dec 8-7)
5th Place Match
- Chandler Carda (West Central) 33-6, Jr. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 36-8, So. (Dec 2-0)
7th Place Match
- Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-13, Sr. over Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) 34-13, So. (Dec 12-5)
A-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
- 2nd Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Kale Crowser of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood
- 4th Place – Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 5th Place – Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens
- 6th Place – Keaton Vessells of West Central
- 7th Place – Ian Johnson of Watertown
- 8th Place – Austin Eimers of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 42-3, Sr. over Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 39-8, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Kale Crowser (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 31-6, So. over Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 24-9, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) 42-9, Sr. over Keaton Vessells (West Central) 37-16, So. (Dec 11-5)
7th Place Match
- Ian Johnson (Watertown) 35-17, Sr. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 31-18, Jr. (Fall 0:20)
A-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Deegan Houska of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 2nd Place – Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
- 3rd Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central
- 4th Place – Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 5th Place – Zack Soderlin of Rapid City Central
- 6th Place – Logan Opitz of Aberdeen Central
- 7th Place – Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 38-7, Sr. over Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 42-3, So. (Dec 10-6)
3rd Place Match
- Justin Zirpel (West Central) 42-7, Sr. over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 20-6, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) 24-5, Jr. over Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central) 29-18, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
- Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 31-13, Sr. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 17-8, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
A-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sam Werdel of Tea Area
- 2nd Place – Trey Lewis of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 3rd Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank
- 4th Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – Israel Caldron of Brookings
- 6th Place – Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 7th Place – Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington
- 8th Place – Jax Kettwig of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 45-5, So. over Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 33-1, Sr. over Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 42-4, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Israel Caldron (Brookings) 26-9, Sr. over Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 33-13, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 34-13, So. over Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 31-19, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
A-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis Brown
- 2nd Place – Chance Carda of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 3rd Place – Chet Carda of West Central
- 4th Place – Tyson Brandt of Brookings
- 5th Place – Jackson Maag of Watertown
- 6th Place – Cole Dunlavy of Aberdeen Central
- 7th Place – Tanner VanScoy of Rapid City Stevens
- 8th Place – Mason Shultz of Sisseton
1st Place Match
- Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 49-0, Sr. over Chance Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 42-5, Jr. (Dec 13-8)
3rd Place Match
- Chet Carda (West Central) 35-8, Jr. over Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 19-3, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Jackson Maag (Watertown) 36-19, Sr. over Cole Dunlavy (Aberdeen Central) 29-15, 8th. (Fall 4:44)
7th Place Match
- Tanner VanScoy (Rapid City Stevens) 36-18, Sr. over Mason Shultz (Sisseton) 30-12, So. (Fall 1:35)
A-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jack Detert of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Aiden Werlinger of Sturgis Brown
- 3rd Place – Brock Eitreim of Watertown
- 4th Place – Gavin Stotts of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 5th Place – Jaxon Morrison of Rapid City Central
- 6th Place – Ayden Kellogg of Rapid City Stevens
- 7th Place – Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 8th Place – Caleb Loehr of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 35-2, Sr. over Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis Brown) 37-4, Jr. (MD 16-4)
3rd Place Match
- Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 38-7, Jr. over Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 39-10, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 29-10, Sr. over Ayden Kellogg (Rapid City Stevens) 35-21, So. (Dec 4-3)
7th Place Match
- Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 39-12, Sr. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 30-13, Sr. (Fall 1:31)
A-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain
- 2nd Place – Zak Juelfs of Sturgis Brown
- 3rd Place – Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington
- 4th Place – Matthew Peters of Watertown
- 5th Place – Rocky Wiedman of Todd County
- 6th Place – Elijah Boutchee of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 7th Place – Aiden Schroeder of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – James Olson of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain ) 38-1, Sr. over Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) 40-8, Jr. (Fall 1:19)
3rd Place Match
- Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 47-3, Sr. over Matthew Peters (Watertown) 32-16, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Rocky Wiedman (Todd County) 36-8, Sr. over Elijah Boutchee (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-14, So. (Dec 9-2)
7th Place Match
- Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) 30-14, Jr. over James Olson (Brookings) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 2:48)
A-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Micah Hach of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Joshua Rydberg of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 4th Place – Jacob Krenz of Aberdeen Central
- 5th Place – Antuan Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 6th Place – Gavin Pischke of West Central
- 7th Place – Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place – Bryan Ramirez of Huron
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 28-0, Jr. over Micah Hach (Watertown) 42-4, So. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
- Joshua Rydberg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 40-7, Sr. over Jacob Krenz (Aberdeen Central) 40-12, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Antuan Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 37-21, Sr. over Gavin Pischke (West Central) 28-18, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
7th Place Match
- Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 26-10, Sr. over Bryan Ramirez (Huron) 28-21, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
CLASS ‘B’ BOYS PLACING MATCHES
B-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brady Risetter of Redfield
- 2nd Place – Carter Kendrick of Philip Area
- 3rd Place – Tyler Trant of Custer
- 4th Place – Cooper Pommer of Clark/Willow Lake
- 5th Place – Brody Randall of Hamlin/Castlewood
- 6th Place – Rylan Robbins of Winner Area
- 7th Place – Landon Flogstad of McCook Central/Montrose
- 8th Place – Sean Roseland of Faulkton Area
1st Place Match
- Brady Risetter (Redfield) 36-0, Sr. over Carter Kendrick (Philip Area) 14-2, 8th. (Fall 3:38)
3rd Place Match
- Tyler Trant (Custer) 45-11, So. over Cooper Pommer (Clark/Willow Lake) 38-6, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Brody Randall (Hamlin/Castlewood) 33-11, Fr. over Rylan Robbins (Winner Area) 44-11, 7th. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Landon Flogstad (McCook Central/Montrose) 24-10, So. over Sean Roseland (Faulkton Area) 34-20, 8th. (Dec 9-3)
B-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tray Weiss of Custer
- 2nd Place – Cole Hendrixson of Tri-Valley
- 3rd Place – Jackson Kaul of Bon Homme/Avon
- 4th Place – Aiden Schrempp of Canton
- 5th Place – Jacksen Carter of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
- 6th Place – Talon Ping of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 7th Place – Nicholas Schlachter of Potter County
- 8th Place – Neil Hicks of Bennett County
1st Place Match
- Tray Weiss (Custer) 53-3, So. over Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 38-6, 8th. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Avon) 35-11, So. over Aiden Schrempp (Canton) 32-10, 8th. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Jacksen Carter (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 45-7, 8th. over Talon Ping (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 39-7, Fr. (Dec 5-1)
7th Place Match
- Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 31-10, Jr. over Neil Hicks (Bennett County) 31-14, So. (Dec 3-1)
B-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner
- 2nd Place – Gavin Braun of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place – Maxton Brozik of Winner Area
- 4th Place – Gage Anderson of Lemmon/McIntosh
- 5th Place – Conner Giedd of Howard
- 6th Place – Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
- 7th Place – Tate Steffensen of Sioux Valley
- 8th Place – Drew Janke of Lead-Deadwood
1st Place Match
- Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 48-3, Jr. over Gavin Braun (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-7, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 30-3, Jr. over Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 39-7, So. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Conner Giedd (Howard) 41-7, 8th. over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-7, So. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Tate Steffensen (Sioux Valley) 32-12, So. over Drew Janke (Lead-Deadwood) 24-20, So. (MD 11-3)
B-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 2nd Place – Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place – Chase Hanson of Stanley County
- 4th Place – Karson Keiser of Winner Area
- 5th Place – Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury County
- 6th Place – Teague Granum of Canton
- 7th Place – Gavin Risse of Bennett County
- 8th Place – Landon Woodward of Custer
1st Place Match
- Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 44-5, So. over Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 34-2, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 39-6, Sr. over Karson Keiser (Winner Area) 51-10, So. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury County) 38-7, So. over Teague Granum (Canton) 21-5, So. (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match
- Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 38-13, So. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 7-6)
B-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory
- 2nd Place – Haeden Jorgenson of Webster Area
- 3rd Place – Ashton Keller of Canton
- 4th Place – Iden Myers of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 5th Place – Wyatt Anderson of Parkston
- 6th Place – Teagan Foreman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 7th Place – Tate Miller of Howard
- 8th Place – Riley Scott of Custer
1st Place Match
- Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 43-0, Sr. over Haeden Jorgenson (Webster Area) 37-7, Fr. (Fall 0:54)
3rd Place Match
- Ashton Keller (Canton) 33-2, Jr. over Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-9, So. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Anderson (Parkston) 34-12, Fr. over Teagan Foreman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 30-12, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Tate Miller (Howard) 37-13, So. over Riley Scott (Custer) 44-12, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
B-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jace Blasius of Philip Area
- 2nd Place – Christian Ehresmann of Groton Area
- 3rd Place – Jhett Breen of Wagner
- 4th Place – Konner Osborn of Winner Area
- 5th Place – Clayton Dulany of Warner/Northwestern
- 6th Place – Kale Ask of Canton
- 7th Place – Carter Sommer of Parkston
- 8th Place – Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Avon
1st Place Match
- Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 38-3, So. over Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 36-4, So. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jhett Breen (Wagner) 45-4, Jr. over Konner Osborn (Winner Area) 40-18, So. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Clayton Dulany (Warner/Northwestern) 42-15, Sr. over Kale Ask (Canton) 31-4, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Carter Sommer (Parkston) 36-16, So. over Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Avon) 30-17, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
B-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ayson Rice of Canton
- 2nd Place – Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place – Drew Gerlach of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 4th Place – Dylan Zell of Kingsbury County
- 5th Place – Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
- 6th Place – Miles Renner of Lead-Deadwood
- 7th Place – Jack Even of Parker
- 8th Place – Kai Rusch of Custer
1st Place Match
- Ayson Rice (Canton) 48-3, Jr. over Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Drew Gerlach (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 32-9, Sr. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
- Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 41-10, Sr. over Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) 29-10, Jr. (Fall 4:09)
7th Place Match
- Jack Even (Parker) 25-14, Sr. over Kai Rusch (Custer) 26-22, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:52 (19-3))
B-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 2nd Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
- 3rd Place – Blair Blasius of Philip Area
- 4th Place – Mason Whitley of Redfield
- 5th Place – Jack Peters of Winner Area
- 6th Place – Colby Kolda of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 7th Place – Andrew Even of Parker
- 8th Place – Colton Brady of Stanley County
1st Place Match
- Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 51-0, Jr. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 28-3, Sr. over Mason Whitley (Redfield) 44-8, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
- Jack Peters (Winner Area) 26-19, Sr. over Colby Kolda (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 37-13, So. (Fall 1:43)
7th Place Match
- Andrew Even (Parker) 43-11, Jr. over Colton Brady (Stanley County) 29-15, So. (Dec 7-3)
B-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Orel of Winner Area
- 2nd Place – Jonathan Lewis of Custer
- 3rd Place – Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 4th Place – Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose
- 5th Place – Tance Wagner of Lyman
- 6th Place – Thane Simons of Philip Area
- 7th Place – Gannon Knebel of Wagner
- 8th Place – John Halverson of Canton
1st Place Match
- Riley Orel (Winner Area) 55-2, Sr. over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 35-7, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 42-2, Sr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 42-11, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Tance Wagner (Lyman) 47-8, Sr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 33-12, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
7th Place Match
- Gannon Knebel (Wagner) 39-14, Fr. over John Halverson (Canton) 36-20, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
B-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Burk Blasius of Philip Area
- 2nd Place – Parker Noem of Custer
- 3rd Place – Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 4th Place – Gunnar Stephens of Burke/Gregory
- 5th Place – Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 6th Place – Jesse Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock
- 7th Place – Alex Pudwill of Warner/Northwestern
- 8th Place – Kolter Kramer of Parkston
1st Place Match
- Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 26-1, Jr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 25-4, Sr. over Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-7, So. over Jesse Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 35-13, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match
- Alex Pudwill (Warner/Northwestern) 39-13, Jr. over Kolter Kramer (Parkston) 30-16, So. (Dec 7-4)
B-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jack Kruger of Winner Area
- 2nd Place – Josh Merkle of Canton
- 3rd Place – Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Avon
- 4th Place – Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
- 5th Place – Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 6th Place – Ryder Bailey of Custer
- 7th Place – Mason Heath of Philip Area
- 8th Place – Noah McDermott of Elk Point-Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 33-2, Sr. over Josh Merkle (Canton) 47-5, Sr. (Fall 3:38)
3rd Place Match
- Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Avon) 36-4, Sr. over Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 35-10, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 36-8, Sr. over Ryder Bailey (Custer) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Mason Heath (Philip Area) 20-8, Sr. over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 28-13, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
B-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tanner Meyers of Canton
- 2nd Place – Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
- 3rd Place – Charlie Patten of Parker
- 4th Place – Jayden Kahler of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 5th Place – Gunner Johnson of Lyman
- 6th Place – Justin Granum of Deuel/Deubrook Area
- 7th Place – Quinn Moon of Philip Area
- 8th Place – Lincoln Dikoff of Faulkton Area
1st Place Match
- Tanner Meyers (Canton) 44-0, Sr. over Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 41-6, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Charlie Patten (Parker) 37-5, Sr. over Jayden Kahler (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 13-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Gunner Johnson (Lyman) 35-9, Sr. over Justin Granum (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 28-9, Sr. (Fall 2:59)
7th Place Match
- Quinn Moon (Philip Area) 17-13, Jr. over Lincoln Dikoff (Faulkton Area) 35-11, So. (Fall 3:36)
B-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock
- 2nd Place – Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place – Levi Wieman of Parker
- 4th Place – Griffin Clubb of Howard
- 5th Place – Grey Gilbert of Harding County
- 6th Place – Preston Cavalier of Warner/Northwestern
- 7th Place – Tim Bouza of Wagner
- 8th Place – Chase McGillivary of Redfield
1st Place Match
- Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 37-7, Sr. over Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 22-5, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
3rd Place Match
- Levi Wieman (Parker) 44-5, Jr. over Griffin Clubb (Howard) 31-8, Sr. (Fall 3:13)
5th Place Match
- Grey Gilbert (Harding County) 40-12, Sr. over Preston Cavalier (Warner/Northwestern) 37-9, So. (Fall 2:43)
7th Place Match
- Tim Bouza (Wagner) 38-9, Jr. over Chase McGillivary (Redfield) 24-8, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
B-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Traun Cook of Canton
- 2nd Place – Grady Fey of Redfield
- 3rd Place – Austin Hoiten of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place – Jaden Richter of Garretson
- 5th Place – Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley
- 6th Place – Lucas Rowland of Ipswich/Bowdle
- 7th Place – Colton Niles of Newell
- 8th Place – Derek Fenenga of Winner Area
1st Place Match
- Traun Cook (Canton) 43-1, Jr. over Grady Fey (Redfield) 42-2, Jr. (Fall 6:15)
3rd Place Match
- Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 36-4, Sr. over Jaden Richter (Garretson) 34-12, Sr. (Fall 1:46)
5th Place Match
- Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 29-7, Jr. over Lucas Rowland (Ipswich/Bowdle) 31-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
7th Place Match
- Colton Niles (Newell) 28-14, Jr. over Derek Fenenga (Winner Area) 24-20, Fr. (Fall 1:54)