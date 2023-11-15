SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school state volleyball tournaments are set to get underway in Rapid City on Thursday as all three classes will be played at the same location.

CLASS ‘AA’

The class ‘AA’ bracket has undefeated Harrisburg atop the standings. They enter as the favorites to repeat as champions. They’ll meet Aberdeen Central.

Watertown will play O’Gorman in the 4-5 matchup.

The evening session will pit Jefferson against Brandon Valley and Washington against Lincoln.

CLASS ‘A’

The Class ‘A’ bracket has Sioux Falls Christian as the top seed. The Chargers are seeking their seventh straight class A title and they’ll first meet Lennox.

Platte-Geddes and Dell Rapids will close out the first session.

The evening portion begins with Rapid City Christian battling Dakota Valley and then Miller vs. Wagner.

CLASS ‘B’

And finally in class ‘B’, Warner is looking to claim their third straight title, entering with a 37-0 record. Gayville-Volin is their first round opponent, while Burke and Wolsey-Wessington are set to play in the 4-5 game.

Chester is the two-seed and they’ll meet Faulkton Area, while Colman-Egan and Castlewood close out the quarterfinals.

COVERAGE

You can see highlights and coverage of the entire tournament from KELOLAND Media Group both on-air and online.