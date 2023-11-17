RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Semifinal Friday is upon us in the South Dakota high school volleyball state tournament.
Here’s a look at scores from Friday’s action:
Scores will update as the games become final – Times are Central Times
CLASS ‘AA’
|#4 Watertown 3, #8 Aberdeen Central 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-23)
|#10 Brandon Valley 3, #6 Lincoln 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-23)
|#1 Harrisburg 3, #5 O’Gorman 1 (25-21, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21)
|#2 Jefferson vs. #3 Washington – 7:45 PM
CLASS ‘A’
|#4 Platte-Geddes 3, #8 Lennox 0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-23)
|#7 Dakota Valley 3, #6 Wagner 0 (25-19, 25-17, 29-27)
|#1 Sioux Falls Christian 3, #5 Dell Rapids 1 (25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 25-11)
|#2 Rapid City Christian vs. #3 Miller – 7:45 PM
CLASS ‘B’
|#5 Wolsey-Wessington 3, #8 Gayville-Volin 1 (27-29, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21)
|#3 Colman-Egan 3, #7 Faulkton Area 2 (12-25,18-25, 25-10, 25-23, 19-17)
|#1 Warner 3, #4 Burke 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-11)
|#2 Chester vs. #6 Castlewood – 7:45 PM