RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota high school state volleyball tournaments are underway in Rapid City as 12 quarterfinal matchups are being played.
There are four matches in each class and here’s a look are Thursday’s scoreboard.
Story will update with final scores as they become available – Time below are Central Time
CLASS ‘AA’
|#1 Harrisburg 3, #8 Aberdeen Central 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-18)
|#4 Watertown vs. #5 O’Gorman – 1:45 p.m.
|#2 Jefferson vs. #10 Brandon Valley – 6:00 p.m.
|#3 Washington vs. #6 Lincoln – 7:45 p.m.
CLASS ‘A’
|#1 Sioux Falls Christian 3, #8 Lennox 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-15)
|#4 Platte-Geddes vs. #5 Dell Rapids – 1:45 p.m.
|#2 Rapid City Christian vs. #7 Dakota Valley – 6:00 p.m.
|#3 Miller vs. #6 Wagner – 7:45 p.m.
CLASS ‘B’
|#1 Warner 3, #8 Gayville-Volin 0 (25-23, 25-9, 25-9)
|#4 Burke vs. #5 Wolsey-Wessington – 1:45 p.m.
|#2 Chester vs. #7 Faulkton Area – 6:00 p.m.
|#3 Colman-Egan vs. #6 Castlewood – 7:45 p.m.