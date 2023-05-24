SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eight team field for the 2023 class ‘B’ high school baseball state tournament is set, following Madison’s upset win on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs muscled past Howard, 10-2 clinching the eighth and final spot in this year’s tournament.

The first game of the tournament will see Redfield Area play newcomer, Tea Area. Then it’ll be the runner-up, Dakota Valley taking on Platte-Geddes.

The evening session will begin with Bon Homme/Avon taking on Rapid City Christian and that will be followed with the nightcap of Madison and Dell Rapids.