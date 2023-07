SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The bracket is set for the class ‘A’ legion baseball state tournament, following the conclusion of Friday’s playoffs.

Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg Gold, Harrisburg Maroon, Yankton, Renner, Brookings, Aberdeen and Rapid City Post 22 are headed to the state tournament.

Sioux Falls East and Harrisburg Maroon will kick-off the tournament on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Games will continue throughout the day on Tuesday with the tournament concluding on Saturday, July 29.