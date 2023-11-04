BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State volleyball got back in the win column Saturday with a 3-1 (25-20, 25-21, 16-25, 25-16) victory over Oral Roberts at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits have won four of their last five matches.

Sydni Schetnan posted a team-high 12 kills on .357 clip to go with four blocks for the Jackrabbits. Sylvie Zgonc added 11 kills and 12 digs for her third double-double in the last four matches and her 10th straight match with at least 10 kills. Masa Scheierman chipped in eight kills, five blocks and four digs.

Katie Van Egdom added five kills, nine digs and a pair of blocks. Stella Winterfeld tallied 14 digs.

Raegen Reilly contributed 16 assists, eight digs and two kills on two attacks.

The Jackrabbits hit just .128 for the match but held the Golden Eagles to only .069, a season-low for an SDSU opponent. The sides were even in aces with six apiece while the Jacks had a 10-9 edge in blocks.

ORU’s Trinity Freeman led all players with 13 kills.

Set one: Oral Roberts opened the match with an ace but the Jacks quickly regained a 7-3 lead following a four-point run. Scheierman notched an ace to make it 11-7, then Van Egdom tallied another for the 13-8 lead. ORU strung tougher three straight to come back within one at 16-15 before a 5-0 stretch pushed SDSU ahead, 21-15. An ORU serving error gave the Jacks set point, then Zgonc ended the set with a kill.

Set two: The Jackrabbits started with a 5-3 lead and held the Eagles off through the early part of the set. A 5-1 run, including a Winterfeld ace, made it 17-12 for SDSU. The sides traded point through the end of the set, which the Jacks won 25-21.

Set three: The Jackrabbits hit negative in set three with only six kills and eight errors. Following an 8-8 tie, ORU surged to win the set 25-16.

Set four: SDSU responded by hitting .346 in the final set. The Jackrabbits opened up a 4-0 lead with a solo block by Van Egdom, a kill by Schetnan and a block from Schetnan and Scheierman. ORU came back to tie the set at 5-5, then took an 8-6 lead. Zgonc tied the set with an ace that made it 10-all, then the Jackrabbits continued to push for a 16-11 lead. The sides went back-and-forth until SDSU scored five straight to win the match.

NOTES

SDSU is now 8-17 on the season and 6-7 in Summit League action.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits host North Dakota Thursday night at Frost Arena.