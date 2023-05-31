ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The first sanctioned state softball tournament is set to begin Thursday, with all three classes being played in Aberdeen.

The class ‘AA’ tournament will be played at Koehler Hall of Fame Field on the campus of Northern State University.

Class ‘AA’ Bracket

The class ‘A’ and ‘B’ tournaments are set to be played at the Players Softball Complex on the northeast side of Aberdeen.

Class ‘A’ Bracket

Class ‘B’ Softball

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage both on-air and online throughout the entire tournament.