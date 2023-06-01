ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The first sanctioned softball state tournament is underway in Aberdeen with all three classes playing their quarterfinal contests.
As of 2:45 p.m. all games were in a weather delay, pushing back the action to 4 p.m. A decision on play will be made at that point.
Class ‘AA’
|Matchup
|Game Status
|Lincoln 7, Yankton 1
|FINAL
|Jefferson 5, Washington 2
|Weather Delay – 5th Inning
|Harrisburg vs. Brandon Valley
|3 p.m. Start
|Brookings vs. O’Gorman
|5:30 p.m. Start
Class ‘AA’ is the only class that has yet to complete two games. Their second contest stalled in the fifth inning, due to a weather delay.
Class ‘A’
|Matchup
|Game Status
|Dell Rapids 21, Lennox 5
|FINAL
|Tea Area 5, Madison 4
|FINAL
|West Central vs. Beresford
|3 p.m. Start
|Dakota Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
|5:30 p.m. Start
Class ‘B’
|Matchup
|Game Status
|Alcester-Hudson 4, Hanson 2
|FINAL
|Bon Homme 6, Gayville-Volin 2
|FINAL
|Arlington vs. Viborg-Hurley
|3 p.m. Start
|Castlewood vs. Deuel
|5:30 p.m. Start