ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The first sanctioned softball state tournament is underway in Aberdeen with all three classes playing their quarterfinal contests.

As of 2:45 p.m. all games were in a weather delay, pushing back the action to 4 p.m. A decision on play will be made at that point.

Class ‘AA’

MatchupGame Status
Lincoln 7, Yankton 1FINAL
Jefferson 5, Washington 2Weather Delay – 5th Inning
Harrisburg vs. Brandon Valley3 p.m. Start
Brookings vs. O’Gorman5:30 p.m. Start

Class ‘AA’ is the only class that has yet to complete two games. Their second contest stalled in the fifth inning, due to a weather delay.

Class ‘A’

MatchupGame Status
Dell Rapids 21, Lennox 5FINAL
Tea Area 5, Madison 4FINAL
West Central vs. Beresford3 p.m. Start
Dakota Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson5:30 p.m. Start

Class ‘B’

MatchupGame Status
Alcester-Hudson 4, Hanson 2FINAL
Bon Homme 6, Gayville-Volin 2FINAL
Arlington vs. Viborg-Hurley3 p.m. Start
Castlewood vs. Deuel5:30 p.m. Start