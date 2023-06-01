ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The first sanctioned softball state tournament is underway in Aberdeen with all three classes playing their quarterfinal contests.

As of 2:45 p.m. all games were in a weather delay, pushing back the action to 4 p.m. A decision on play will be made at that point.

Class ‘AA’

Matchup Game Status Lincoln 7, Yankton 1 FINAL Jefferson 5, Washington 2 Weather Delay – 5th Inning Harrisburg vs. Brandon Valley 3 p.m. Start Brookings vs. O’Gorman 5:30 p.m. Start

Class ‘AA’ is the only class that has yet to complete two games. Their second contest stalled in the fifth inning, due to a weather delay.

Class ‘A’

Matchup Game Status Dell Rapids 21, Lennox 5 FINAL Tea Area 5, Madison 4 FINAL West Central vs. Beresford 3 p.m. Start Dakota Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson 5:30 p.m. Start

Class ‘B’