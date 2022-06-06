SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’, ‘A’ and ‘B’ girls state golf tournaments began on Monday, June 6. The Class ‘B’ boys state meet also got underway. Here’s a look at the leaderboards:

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

The Class ‘AA’ Girls State Tournament is being held outside of Brookings at the Brookings Country Club. After the first day, it’s the Mitchell girls who are out to a lead. The Kernels lead Aberdeen Central by one stroke.

Individual Leaderboard

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

The Class ‘A’ Girls State Tournament was held in Sioux Falls at Bakker Crossing Golf Course. After day one, Sioux Falls Christian leads by just two strokes over Vermillion.

Individual Leaderboard

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS

The Class ‘B’ girls state tournament was held in Rapid City. After the first day, Bison/Hettinger/Scranton leads at +51.

Individual Results

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS

The Class ‘B’ boys state tournament is also in Rapid City, but the first round results haven’t gone final yet.