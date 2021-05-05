State champion Harrisburg softball team honored by the city

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg softball won its first ever state title this past fall and today, the city of Harrisburg honored the team with a special celebration.

The players, coaches and some parents were joined by Harrisburg Mayor Derick Wenck and City Council member Kevin Maxwell at the high school this afternoon, as Mayor Wenck declared today, May 5, 2021 as “Harrisburg High School 2020 Championship Softball Team” Day.

“Well it’s crazy that we won, we played really hard. Also, getting recognized is super cool and I never really thought that this would happen,” Senior Erin Murphy said.

“We just want to stand behind anything that the Harrisburg school, because the Harrisburg school does so much for the town of Harrisburg, and we just want to stand behind them and show their accomplishments and achievements that they’ve made throughout the year,” Mayor Derick Wenck said.

The Tigers finished their state championship campaign with a 32-3 overall record.