ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Luis Arraez hit the first of three more homers by the slugging Minnesota Twins, putting them ahead to stay in a 13-6 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

Miguel SanĂ³ and Eddie Rosario also went deep for Minnesota (73-48), which maintained a half-game lead over Cleveland for the AL Central lead. With 41 games left in the regular season, the Twins' 236 homers are 31 short of the MLB record set by the New York Yankees last year.