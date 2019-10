KEARNEY, Neb. – The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped their third-straight game, first of a four-game road trip, 4-1, against the Tri-City Storm on Thursday night at the Viaero Center. Gabe Temple scored his first United States Hockey League goal for the Stampede, while Grant Adams made 30 of 33 saves on the night.

In a rematch of the 2019 Western Conference Final, the Tri-City opened the scoring first with a goal from Kyle Aucion four minutes into the first period. Storm forward Davis Burnside found Aucion gliding down the left side, where he was able to wrist a shot over the short-side shoulder pad of Adams. Gabe Temple responded 5:42 later with a goal to tie the game 1-1. Temple was beautifully set up by teammates Jakub Lewandowski and Tyler Coffey who made quick tape-to-tape passes in front of the net.