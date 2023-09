View extended highlights and video above

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Stanley County secured a 44-7 victory over Timber Lake Friday night.

Brendon Bothwell put the first score of the game with a run late in the first quarter. Colton Brady doubled the lead with his touchdown early in the second quarter.

The Buffaloes improved to 5-1 on the season. The Panthers fell to 4-3.