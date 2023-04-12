SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Our third finalist for the boys KELOLAND All-Star Player of the Year is White River standout, Joe Sayler.

The White River boys basketball dynasty continued this season, thanks in part to one of the top shooters in the state, Joe Sayler.

“When he gets the ball, he’s developed an ability to score in so many ways. He can drive it, shoot it whenever, and his ability to see a play happen before it happens is a trait that every player would want,” said White River Head Coach Eldon Marshall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That talent didn’t come over night as the senior spent plenty of hours improving his game.

“I would just say just a lot of work in the gym. I just put a lot of time in to perfect my craft, I can shoot off the dribble, I can shoot off the catch. I think that’s one of the things that I’ve worked on,” Player of the Year Finalist Joe Sayler said.

In the mist of his success the three-time nominee has been targeted for his shooting efficiency but it’s only helped improve his skillset.

“He’s grown to when he is getting double teamed, he can recognize it and he’s such a good passer. So, he has great court awareness and he knows where his teammates are, and if they’re open, he’ll get the ball to them to score too,” coach Marshall said.

That skillset helped lead Joe to score 30 points per game this season, helping him become a finalist for Player of the Year.

“Like if you just come out, play hard, play together. I think just good things happen. I’m just so grateful to be here and grateful to be a part and have something to remember leaving back on my career,” Sayler said.

Sayler will stay in South Dakota and play at SDSU next season. Our boys Player of the Year will be announced on Saturday in our KELOLAND All-Star Special, which airs at 9:30 a.m.