Stampede’s turnaround has them back in playoff hunt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fresh off a weekend sweep of Team USA, the Stampede are attempting to climb back into the playoff race as the USHL season nears the halfway mark.

The Stampede started their Clark Cup defense with a season-opening victory, but managed to win just one of their next 13 games.

“We could have given up when we lost a couple games in a row, but we didn’t, we stuck with it, and we know that we can definitely turn this season around from what it was,” Forward Jared Westcott said.

The turning point to the year came on November 26th, when the Stampede brought back goalie Jaxson Stauber from the college ranks. The reigning Clark Cup MVP is 7-3 since returning, and ranks in the top 3 in the USHL in both both goals against average and save percentage.

“Playing with him last year I know how good he is and can be. I knew immediately he’d come in and make a difference for us. He’s very calming, and allows everyone to play more freely, and more confident, so it’s been great having him back,” Captain Ryan Sullivan said.

The Herd have won 8-of-12 since Stauber’s return, and their 17 points during that stretch is 4th best in the league.

“I think defensively we’ve been able to lock it down pretty good, and limiting the other team’s chances. We’re not scoring a ton, aside from a few games, but I think we’re able to keep the game close, and give ourselves a chance every night,” Goaltender Jaxson Stauber said.

That run has the Stampede just 4 points back of a playoff spot, and feeling confident, as they try to chase down a playoff spot.

“Getting a few wins under out belt gave us some belief and some guys some more confidence in the team, and themselves. Definitely helped everyone get rolling. I think that’s what led to some wins, and will continue to lead to wins,” Sullivan said.