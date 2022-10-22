Sioux City, Iowa (STAMPEDE) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell behind 3-0 to the Sioux City Musketeers and nearly completed a full rally to tie, but came up just short in a 3-2 loss Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center. Max Rud and Clint Levens tallied goals for the Herd (3-4-0) while Xavier Medina stopped 28 of 31 shots in goal for the Herd who came up empty on the weekend in the win column.

The Herd had a much better start to the game then they did on Friday and had some good quality scoring chances, but couldn’t get the puck to bounce in the right direction and were held off the scoreboard. They held the Musketeers off the board until the 14:03 mark when Ben Poitras picked up a bouncy puck and wristed a shot through traffic and past Stampede goaltender Xavier Medina to take a 1-0 lead. Right when it looked like the Herd would survive the period down just a goal, the Musketeers scored off a rebound with just 48 seconds remaining to take a 2-0 lead after one. Sioux City outshot the Herd 10-8 in the period.

The Herd were hoping to get back on track in the second, but it would be the Musketeers that would keep the momentum going when Dylan Godbout blasted a shot from the top of the left circle to just under the crossbar for a 3-0 advantage. That would be the only goal of the period as the Stampede outshot the Musketeers 11-9.

The Herd entered the third period on the power play and they would get things going when Max Rud tallied his first goal of the season just 1:02 into the period on a blast from the high slot with assists from Nick Ring and Michael LaStarza. That seemed to spark the Stampede as just 54 seconds later they would score again. This time, it was Clint Levens who weaved his way through traffic and into the offensive zone before wristing a shot between the circles and right through the five-hole of Musketeer goaltender Croix Kochendorfer.

The Stampede would continue to apply pressure and had the Musketeers on the back of their skates, but could not get the bounce they needed. Medina was pulled in the final 90 seconds for an extra attacker, but the Herd would run out of time and fell by a score of 3-2.

The Musketeers outshot the Stampede 31 to 27 and finished 1-for-3 on the power play while the Stampede were for 1-for-2.

Sioux Falls returns to action Friday night when they travel to Des Moines to face the Buccaneers at 7:05 PM. Fans can listen to the game live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 107.9-FM, 105.1-FM and KELO.com or watch on FloHockey starting at 6:40 PM.