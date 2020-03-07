Stampede upended up north in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped their second straight game 4-1 for the first time since Dec. 31 to the Fargo Force Friday night at SCHEELS Arena. Sam Stange scored the lone goal for the Herd in the first period, while the Force went on to score the next three unanswered. Jaxson Stauber made the start in net, stopping 25 of 29 shots on goal.

The Stampede were off to a quick start with a goal coming from newly acquired forward Sam Stange, who scored in his second-straight game, at the 4:34 mark of the first period from the top of the circle. Ian Malcolmson provided the assist as Stange ripped it past goaltender Cole Brady for the early score.

The game then turned in favor of the Fargo Force and never changed hands again. Forward Carter Ranklev scored his ninth of the season in the final minutes of the first period to tie the game at one a piece.

The Force quickly extended their lead with a power goal from Joseph Dunlap at the 1:58 point of the second period. Oliver MacDonald and Noah Beck assisted on the play. Brian Kramer and Lynden Breen followed up the scoring parade with a goal each and finished the game 4-1.

The away team finished the game with no goals on four power play opportunities and only mustered 15 shots on net, with one coming in the third period.

The Herd falls to 21-19-6 on the season and remain in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Sioux Falls and rival Fargo clash again tomorrow night at SCHEELS Arena with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Fans can catch the games streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.