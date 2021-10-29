Stampede top Bucs in overtime

URBANDALE, Iowa (STAMPEDE) —Sam Harris scored on a breakaway in overtime to lift the Sioux Falls Stampede to a big 3-2 victory at Buccaneer Arena Friday night. Jack Smith and Garrett Pinoniemi tallied the other goals for the Herd while Noah Grannan earned a win in his first start of the season, turning aside 22 of 24 shots on goal. The win is the Herd’s second straight and improved their record to 3-5-0 on the season while the Bucs fell to 5-2-1.

The Stampede didn’t waste any time getting things going in the first, scoring just 1:35 in when Jack Smith tallied his first of the season. Smith took a pass from Adam Zlnka and scored on a wrap-around from behind the net to give the Herd an early lead. The celebration would be short-lived though as the Bucs responded just 24 seconds later when Anthony Menghini blasted a shot from the left circle and past the stick of Stampede goaltender Noah Grannan.

The Bucs would take the lead at 6:41 when Scott Truman took a pass in the high slot and fired a shot that beat Grannan up high to give Des Moines a 2-1 advantage. It would remain that way until the 18:36 mark when Garrett Pinoniemi tallied his team leading fourth goal when he wristed a shot in the high slot that bounced high off Bucs goaltender Remmington Keopple and behind him where Pinoniemi raced in and knocked into the net to tie the game, 2-2. The Bucs outshot the Herd 11-10 in the period.

The second and third periods went scoreless with Des Moines outshooting Sioux Falls 13-11.

Both teams played a little cautious to start the extra session, but the Stampede would make the Bucs pay with one play. Gustavs Ozolins sent a pass along the left-wing boards, in front of the benches, to Sam Harris who collected the puck and then raced into the Bucs zone on a breakaway where he backhanded the puck right through the five-hole of Keopple for the win. The goal was Harris’ second of the season and gave the Herd back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The game-winning goal was the only shot of the period for either team as the Bucs outshot the Stampede 24-22 on the night. The Herd finished 0-for-2 on the power play while the Bucs were 0-for-3.

The Herd and Bucs square off again Saturday night at 6 PM at Buccaneer Arena. Fans can catch the game live on HockeyTV and KELO News talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com.