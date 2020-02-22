Stampede stomped by Stars in overtime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) – For the second consecutive game, the Sioux Falls Stampede dropped a 3-2 decision after giving up a two-goal lead in the third period to the Lincoln Stars at the PREMIER Center Saturday night. The Herd collected goals from Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe and Jared Westcott, while Jaxson Stauber made the start in net, stopping 35 of 28 shots on goal.

After a scoreless first period, Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe was able to score halfway through the period by beating goaltender Jacob Mucitelli with a glove-side strike that snuck under the cross bar. Jared Westcott extended the lead 2-0 after a shot by Ryan Sullivan snuck through the five-hole and tucked in by the team-leading scorer.

Three penalty kill situations in the third period allowed the league’s second-best power play cut the lead in half with a goal from Christian Sarlo. Brock Bremer brought the score even at two with a goal :22 seconds later. Josh Lopina and Matthew Barbolini assisted on the goal. The Herd killed off two more crucial Lincoln power plays to keep the score even and force overtime.

Barbolini found the back of the net on a breakaway against goaltender Jaxson Stauber. Barbolini registered the only shot 2:33 into the extra session.

The Stampede are now 19-17-6 on the season, three points ahead of seventh place and three points behind Lincoln in fifth.

The two do battle tomorrow night for Stomp’s Birth Bash presented by Dental Solutions at the PREMIER Center. Puck drop at 7:05 p.m. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.