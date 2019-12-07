Stampede stay hot with overtime win at Omaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede continued their hot streak with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Omaha Lancers at Ralston Arena Friday night. Jared Westcott scored the overtime-winning goal with a minute into the extra session. Isaac Hankemeyer-Howe and Jakub Lewandowski also scored in the contest, while Jaxson Stauber collected his third consecutive win in as many starts, saving 28 of 30 shots.

The Sioux Falls Stampede picked up where the they left off last week, going 2-0-1-0 in three games over the Thanksgiving holiday, with a goal from Isaac Hankemeyer-Howe six minutes into the first period. Leading-scorer Brian Carrabes dumped a puck in the offensive zone, retrieved it behind the net and passed it to Hankemeyer-Howe for the score over the left shoulder of netminder Kyle McClellan. The Lancers outshot the Herd eight to six in the first period.

Jakub Lewandowski kept the momentum in the second period two minutes into the second period by scoring off a rebounded shot off the pads of McClellan and from the stick of Austin Heidemann. Approximately halfway through the period Jaxson Stauber made a tremendous stick save on a one-on-one attempt to keep the score 2-0 in favor of the road team. The Herd failed to convert on both of their power play opportunities in the period.

The Herd were unable to grab a crucial three-goal lead as forward Luke Mobley put the Lancers on the score sheet at the 5:21 mark of the third period. Cam MacDonald was called for a hooking penalty with 1:17 to goal, and with the goaltender pulled, the Lancers were able to score on their seventh power play opportunity of the night to send the game to overtime.

Sioux Falls began the extra session on the power play following a penalty that carried over from the third period. Following several quality chances in the offensive zone, including a shot that ricocheted off the goal post from Ryan Sullivan, Jared Westcott scored the overtime-winning goal after picking up the Sullivan shot.

The Stampede were outshot on the game 30 to 19 and the Lancers finished 2 of 7 on the power play. Sioux Falls is now 6-11-3 on the season and six points out of the playoffs.

The Herd are back in Omaha again tomorrow evening for the final game of the two-game series before returning home against Cedar Rapids on Dec. 13 and the Fargo Force on Dec. 14 at the PREMIER Center for Ugly Christmas Sweater Night that Saturday. Puck drop at 7:05 p.m. each night. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.