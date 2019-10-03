Stampede set to raise championship banner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Stampede opened the regular season, and defense of the Clark Cup, with a 2-game split at last week’s USHL Fall Classic.

Sioux Falls had six different players score goals in its 6-3 win over Des Moines, while goaltender Nate Reid stopped 47-of-50 shots. The Herd closed the weekend with a 4-2 loss against Chicago in a rematch of last year’s Clark Cup Final. The Stampede play their home opener on Saturday, and will raise their championship banner prior to the game.

“It’s going to be very, very enjoyable. Last year’s group was such a fun group and it came together so well with the playoff run and winning the cup. I think it’s also going to be really good for our fans. We captured the cup in Chicago, and they’re going to be able to see the banner raised here on opening night. I think it’s huge,” Scott Owens said.

“Very excited, definitely something I’ve looked forward to all offseason. It’s just going to be great to be back in front of the fans and remember that great moment we had last year and I think it’ll be an amazing night,” Ryan Sullivan said.

The first 1,000 fans at Saturday’s game against Lincoln will receive a Clark Cup championship puck. The official puck drops at 7:05.