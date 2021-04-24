Stampede season ends with loss against Stars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was the last game of the season for the Sioux Falls Stampede as they faced off with the Lincoln Stars.

The Herd down 1-0 when Max Rud somehow puts the puck in the back of the net off the ricashay and were all even at the Premiere Center.

About a minute later, Ena Somoza with a really tough angle wrists one home and the Stampede are suddenly infront 2-1.

Still in the first period, just as quickly as they took the lead they’ll lose it after this Clay Hanus goal. 4 goals in total in the first period.

The Stars would add one more as they go on to win this one 3-2.

