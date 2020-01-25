Stampede score six in victory over Capitols

MIDDLETON, Wisc. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede fell behind early but tallied four unanswered goals to defeat the Madison Capitols 6-2 at Capitol Ice Arena Friday night. Austin Heidemann scored twice, while Nate Reid made his fifth career start in net, earning his second win.

Less than two minutes into the contest, Madison Capitols forward Ryan Kirwan tallied the first goal of the game and fourteenth of the season, assisted by Carson Bantle and Reid Pabich. The Stampede were able to tie the game up at the 7:17 mark as Austin Heidemann took a drop back pass from Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe on an odd-man rush to the back of net. Defenseman Nick Anderson was able to score his second of the season at the tail end of power play opportunity to give the Herd a 2-1 advantage four minutes later.

Sioux Falls continued the onslaught with a goal 1:17 into the second period from Jared Westcott for his third in two games assisted by Cam MacDonald. Exactly thirty seconds later Raidmonds Vitolins grabbed his first career United States Hockey League goal in his third start on an odd-man rush with Gabe Temple.

Forward Kirwan would tally his second of the game to make it 4-2 before Heidemann tallied his second of the game on the power play to close out the second period. Garrett Pinoniemi would finish off the scoring with a goal from Timo Bakos and Brian Carrabes to beat goaltender Christian Stoever.

The Herd finished the evening 1-for-4 on the power and stopped all three power play opportunities by Madison. Sioux Falls is now 14-16-3 on the season and a win out of a playoff spot.

The Stampede with rematch with the Madison Capitols to finish the weekend series tomorrow night at Capitol Ice Arena. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.