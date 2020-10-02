Stampede open training camp under new head coach Marty Murray

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USHL canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season on March 18th due to COVID-19. Eight days later, Stampede head coach Scott Owens announced his retirement. Today, Sioux Falls has a new bench boss in Marty Murray, and is finally back on the ice.

After playing eight seasons in the NHL, Marty Murray spent the past eight years as head coach with Minot in the NAHL, and is ready to start the next chapter of his coaching career in Sioux Falls.

“We love the city, we’re integrating as a family here and now it’s to the fun stuff, getting the guys back on the ice and getting the season started and really looking forward to that,” Stampede head coach Marty Murray said.

Murray makes the move to Sioux Falls in the middle of a pandemic.

“We can’t be in a bubble like the NHL was, but at the same time we want to be smart and not risk yourself being exposed,” Murray said.

“Just wearing your mask and making sure you’re six feet apart from everyone and just staying safe and not going anywhere you’re not supposed to be. As long as we do that, I think we’ll be fine and tests will stay negative,” Stampede defenseman Brandon Chabrier said.

The players are eager to see what Murray brings to the ice.

“Really excited, I mean looking at his resume it’s a really good resume, so I’m just excited to learn from him and I’m excited to see what he’s got for us,” Chabrier said.

“We want to be a fast-paced team, team that plays with a lot of energy and controls the puck. I think in today’s hockey world, that’s the way you have to play and my teams in the past have played that way and we’ve tried to build the team moving into the season to play that way as well,” Murray said.

The Stampede return five players from last year’s squad, and with a new coaching staff comes new opportunities.

“Everybody can get a fresh look and there’s lots of jobs up for grabs, lots of roles up for grabs and it’ll be exciting for us as a staff to see who jumps to the occasion and takes advantage of an opportunity,” Murray said.

The Stampede will play three exhibition games before opening a 54-game schedule November 5th at Des Moines. The Herd’s home opener is November 14th against Fargo.